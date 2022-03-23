Concern over situation in Tibet raised by several countries at UN rights council

(TibetanReview.net, Mar23’22) – The human rights situation in Chinese ruled Tibet was raised with expressions of concern by the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom at the ongoing UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, said the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Mar 23.

It said the delegates from these countries expressed concerns over the deteriorating situation in Tibet and called on China to respect the fundamental rights in Tibet.

Also, the United States, Finland, Australia, Norway, Ireland and others were stated to have called on China to respect the rights of “ethnic minorities”.

The delegates were stated to have expressed their concerns while speaking under the agenda item “Human rights situation which requires council’s attention”.

In specific terms, Switzerland was stated to have expressed deep concern over the “lack of progress” in respecting the rights, particularly in Tibet and East Turkestan (Chinese: Xinjiang).

France has deplored the continued deterioration of the human rights situation in Tibet while Germany has referred to systematic violations of human rights by China in Tibet.

Netherlands has expressed serious concern over the curtailment of civic freedom by China, including in Tibet. Sweden has expressed concern over human rights violations by China, including in Tibet, and accused Beijing of targeting “persons belonging to minorities, human rights defenders, media workers and others exercising their freedom of expression.”

Denmark was stated to be deeply concerned over reports of human rights violations in Tibet and, like many other delegates, to have asked China to “ensure unfettered access” for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Only Xinjiang has so far been specifically mentioned to be a so-called ethnic minority region of the People’s Republic of China to be on the itinerary of the UN human rights chief’s expected visit slated to take place sometime in May this year.