Dalai Lama leaves Dharamshala for extended stay at the Bylakuppe Tibetan settlements

(TibetanReview.net, Jan03’25) –Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, departed from his Dharamshala residence this morning with his entourage for his scheduled trip to the Tibetan settlements at Bylakuppe Town, Karnataka state, for what has been described as an extended stay. This is the Dalai Lama’s first trip out of Dharamshala since he returned on Aug 28 from his knee surgery in New York City and the first to Bylakuppe in the last seven years.

Crowds of Tibetans lined the streets to see him off along the road as he was driven to the Kangra Airport at Gaggal, especially as he exited from his Thekchen Choeling residence at McLeod Ganj, by the gate of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) near downtown Dharamshala, and at the airport.

Those seeing him off at the airport included top official of the CTA, including the officiating Sikyong, Kalon (Minister) Ms Tharlam Dolma Changra, and the Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel.

His first destination at Bylakuppe, where he will arrive on Jan 5, will be the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery. A starofmysore.com report Dec 21 earlier cited monastery officials as saying the Dalai Lama will spend most of his time in the settlements at this monastery. The officials were also cited as saying the Dalai Lama may remain in Bylakuppe till Tibetans Losar (New Year), which begins on Feb 28.

However, a newindianexpress.com report Jan 1 cited the CTA’s Chief Representative Officer, South Zone, at Bengaluru, Mr Jigme Tsultrim, as saying the Dalai Lama will stay in the settlements for a month.

The report further cited Tsultrim as saying, “winters in Dharamshala are quite severe. His Holiness is coming to Karnataka for a month-long retreat to rest and recuperate. Subject to his health, he may conduct some teachings and grant some audience at the Tashi Lhunpo monastery in Bylakuppe.”

The Dalai Lama last visited Karnataka in 2017. Bylakuppe, with 15,000 residents, has the second largest number of Tibetans living in exile after Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, which is also the headquarters of the exile Tibetan administration.

Karnataka hosts the largest number of Tibetans in exile, spread over five agricultural settlements. These include the Lugsung Samdupling in Bylakuppe (established in 1961), Doeguling at Mundgod Town (1966), Dickey Larsoe at Bylakuppe (1969), Hunsur Rabgayling (1972), and Kollegal Dhondenling (1973).