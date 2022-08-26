Dalai Lama to receive the 15th annual prize of a university in California

(TibetanReview.net, Aug26’22) – The University of California, Merced, USA, is to present its 15th annual Alice and Clifford Spendlove Prize in Social Justice, Diplomacy and Tolerance to His Holiness the Dalai Lama in a live conference on Sep 18, reported the mercedcountytimes.com Aug 25.

The live video link from India will be limited for viewing, but the full ceremony will be shown at a later date to a larger in-person audience during a special Spendlove Prize celebration at UC Merced, the report said.

The award has been announced by Sherrie Spendlove, the Merced native who made the award possible by a generous gift in honor of her parents Alice and Clifford back in 2005 during the UC Merced opening ceremonies.

“As the leader of the Tibetan Buddhist people and culture, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama had to flee Tibet for India as a young man to escape the genocide of his followers and the eradication of his culture by the Chinese government,” Spendlove has said. “To this unfathomable injustice he has repeatedly responded with generosity of spirit and love for his victimizers.

“In our increasingly politically-divided and highly confrontational world, the messages of kindness, peace, compassion, and forgiveness of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, are helpful, not only in advancing sustainable social justice using non-violent methods, but also as a path to better interpersonal relations and a more meaningful life.”

Spendlove has further said, “The Dalai Lama is an internationally-acclaimed spiritual leader whose work promotes peace and is recognized as such by many other international spiritual leaders such as former President Jimmy Carter and South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, both fellow Nobel Peace Prize winners.”

Last year, the award went to human rights activist Nadia Murad, the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Others who have received the Spendlove Prize include BLM co-founder Alicia Garza, Nobel laureate Rigoberta Menchu, author Winona LaDuke, attorney Anita Hill, civil rights activist Viola Gregg Liuzzo, educator Jonathan Janzen, poet Peter Balakian, law professor Cruz Reynoso, former US President Jimmy Carter, professor Faye Crosby, Childhelp founders Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson, civil rights activist John Tateishi, and law professor Charles Ogletree, the report said.

Established in 2005, The University of California, Merced, is the tenth and newest of the University of California campuses.