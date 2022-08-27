Tibet continues to be worst Covid affected in PRC, 4 TAR cities declared free of the pandemic

(TibetanReview.net, Aug27’22) – China said Aug 26 that no new Covid-19 infection had been detected in four prefecture-level cities in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), namely Qamdo (Tibetan: Chamdo) and Nagqu (Nagchu), Nyingchi (Nyingtri) and Shannan (Lhokha), with the last two having not reported any case for the past three days. The end to the spread of the pandemic infection followed several rounds of city-wide nucleic acid testing, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Aug 26.

However, the TAR continued to report the highest total number of Covid-19 infections among all the provincial-level regions in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Aug 26 while Qinghai Province reported the fifth highest number of daily new cases that day.

A total of 453 daily new cases were detected across the TAR on Aug 26 (compared to 527 the day before), reported Xinhua Aug 27, citing a briefing by the National Health Commission Aug 27. This included 34 new locally transmitted cases, compared to 83 the day before.

The report said Qinghai, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo and part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, had a total of 67 cases on Aug 25 (compared to 106 the day before), of which 2 were stated to be new locally transmitted cases.

Sichuan Province, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, has reported a total of 107 daily new cases (comparted to 66 the day before), of which 54 were stated to be new locally transmitted cases, compared to 27 the day before.

Gansu Province, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo, has reported 41 daily new asymptomatic cases compared to a total of 8 the day before.

And Yunnan Province, which includes a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, has reported just two daily new case, compared to one the day before.

Other PRC provinces with high numbers of Covid-19 cases included Hainan with a total of 320 daily new cases (including 91 new locally transmitted cases), Xinjiang with total of 92 daily new cases (including 15 new locally transmitted cases), Henan with 46 daily new cases (including 4 new locally transmitted cases), and Chongqing with 33 daily new cases (including 12 new locally transmitted cases).

The PRC as a whole has reported a total of 1,356 daily new cases on Aug 26 (compared to 1,501 the day before), including 250 daily new locally transmitted cases.