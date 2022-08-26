As China relaxes rules for int’l visitors, Tibet accounts for most of daily new Covid cases; 10 more Shigatse official sacked

(TibetanReview.net, Aug26’22) – The Tibet autonomous region (TAR) registered the most symptomatic cases of Covid-19 in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Aug 23 and 24, as the latest outbreak spread to all its seven prefecture-level regions, reported China’s official global.chinadaily.com.cn Aug 26.

However, cases have been declining across the PRC as a whole, with the result that the government is continuing to ease business and student visa restrictions for foreigners while scrapping requirements of Covid test information for international arrivals, reported the official globaltimes.cn Aug 24 and 25.

The PRC on Aug 25 reported a total of 527 cases in TAR – compared to 558 the day before – including 83 new locally transmitted cases (compared to 37 the day before), said China’s official Xinhua news agency Aug 26, citing the National Health Commission.

This makes the total daily new cases in TAR on Aug 25 the highest in the PRC at the provincial level, followed by Hainan with a total of 396 daily new cases, including 111 new locally transmitted cases.

The report said Qinghai, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo and part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, had a total of 106 cases on Aug 25 (compared to 117 the day before), of which 2 were stated to be new locally transmitted cases. This makes Qinghai the province with the fourth highest number of daily new Covid cases on Aug 25 after TAR, Hainan, and Xinjiang, which reported a total of 135 daily new cases.

Sichuan Province, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, has reported a total of 66 daily new cases (comparted to 38 the day before), of which 27 were stated to be new locally transmitted cases.

Yunnan Province, which includes a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, has reported just one asymptomatic daily new case, compared to a total of 3 daily the day before.

Gansu Province, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo, has reported 8 daily new asymptomatic cases compared to a total of 27 the day before.

The PRC as a whole has reported a total of 1,501 daily new cases on Aug 25, including 262 daily new locally transmitted cases.

Meanwhile, more than 70 officials had been held accountable for dereliction of duty in the anti-epidemic efforts in Shigatse city of TAR, including 10 removed from their posts, reported the global.chinadaily.com.cn report, citing the city government Aug 23.