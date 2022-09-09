Despite falling cases, Covid situation in TAR still severe

(TibetanReview.net, Sep09’22) – China said Sep 9 that the Covid-19 pandemic control situation in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) and Sichuan province remained severe despite dropping number of new cases, citing the day’s briefing by the National Health Commission, according to the official chinadaily.com.cn Sep 9.

China this morning reported a total of 258 locally transmitted cases throughout the PRC on Sep 8 (compared to 241 the day before), of which 20, the fifth highest, were detected in TAR (compared to 18 the day before, and 76 before that), said the official Xinhua news agency Sep 9.

Also, China this morning reported a total of 1,033 asymptomatic daily new cases on Sep 8 (compared to 1,093 the day before), of which 347, the highest in the PRC, were detected in TAR (compared to 388 the day before, and 389 before that), said the Xinhua report.

Qinghai Province, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of

Amdo (or Domey), detected a total of 22 daily new cases on Sep 8 (compared 57 the day before), including 7 locally transmitted daily new case. Its total was the 11th highest in the PRC on Sep 8, compared to being the tenth highest the day before.

The PRC’s currently worst-hit province of Sichuan, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham (or Dotoe), has detected a total of 59 locally transmitted and 71 asymptomatic daily new cases on Sep 8, said the Xinhua report, citing the country’s National Health Commission briefing on Sep 9 morning. Its previous day’s totals were 69 and 95 respectively.

Inner Mongolia is the second worst hit in terms of the number of daily new locally transmitted cases for the second day at 42, along with 77 symptomless cases. Guangdong has reported 36 daily new locally transmitted cases and 28 symptomless cases while Guanxi has reported 22 daily new locally transmitted cases and 77 symptomless cases to rank above TAR in the number of daily new locally transmitted cases.

At this morning’s briefing, Wu Liangyou, deputy head of the commission’s Bureau of Disease Prevention and Control, has said that while the outbreaks in Hainan province and the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region were tailing off, the epidemic control situation in the TAR and Sichuan province remained severe despite dropping number of new cases.