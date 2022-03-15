First of two exile Tibetan parliament sessions in Mar 2022 underway

(TibetanReview.net, Mar15’22) – The second session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) began on Mar 14 with the main agenda to discuss and approve the budget of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) for the financial year Apr 2022-Mar 2023.

The session began with a series of discussions on motions to mourn the recent passing away of a Tibetan martyr, two for TPiE members, and some prominent Tibet supporters. They included popular Tibetan singer Tsewang Norbu who shouted slogans and tried to immolate himself on the Potala square recently, South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh of Himachal Pradesh, and two former TPiE members, Tridu Pon Chime Namgyal and Tseten Norbu.

As has been the routine, the TPiE discussed a motion to express solidarity with the Tibetan people, especially those suffering persecution and others who had died for their activism or belief, living under the Chinese occupation rule.

While the second session of the 17th TPiE will conclude on Mar 18, the third session will take place over Mar 21-31.

Other important agenda for the TPiE during its two sessions would conceivably include confirming up to four Kalons (Ministers) of the CTA and a chief justice commissioner of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission following the retirement of Mr Sonam Norbu Dagpo upon completing his term.