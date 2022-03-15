Over 1400 centres in six European countries raised Tibetan flag on 63rd Tibet uprising day

(TibetanReview.net, Mar15’22) – The Tibetan national flag, banned by China, fluttered over more than 1,400 buildings and compounds of municipal governments and other institutions in six countries in Europe to mark the 63rd anniversary on Mar 10 of the Tibetan national Uprising Day, said the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Mar 14. Altogether the uprising anniversary was commemorated in nine central and eastern European countries, said an earlier Tibet.net report Mar 12.

Several of the City Halls in the six countries – Switzerland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, Liechtenstein and Hungary – were stated to have hoisted the Tibetan Snowlion flag alongside the national flag of Ukraine to express solidarity with and support for the people of Ukraine against the ongoing Russian aggression.

This year the Tibetan flag was put up for the first time by the city of Geneva, home to the United Nations Human Rights Council and several other major UN offices as well.

In the Czech Republic, the Tibetan national flag was raised by minister of science and research Ms Helena Langsadlova. She condemned the “Chinese oppressions on Tibetans” and wished “Freedom for Tibet” on her social media platform.

The country saw the most high-profile display of the Tibetan national flag with both the houses of the Czech parliament doing so to mark the 63rd Tibetan national uprising day.

The country also saw the highest number of displays of the Tibetan national flag with 926 town halls, municipalities and learning centers, including the city hall of capital Prague, doing so.

In Germany, more than 450 cities and municipalities raised it to express their solidarity with Tibetan people’s struggle for freedom from the Chinese occupation rule.

In Italy, the Tibetan national flag was raised by the city council halls of Turin, Arezzo and Todi. In Turin, an official Tibetan flag hoisting ceremony was held, presided over by the president of the city council.

In Hungary, the highlight was stated to be the flying of the Tibetan national flag on the building of a Budapest mayor’s office.

And in Liechtenstein, where it was also held for the first time, the Tibetan national flag was raised in front of the country’s cultural center.

Other countries in Europe where the 63rd anniversary of the Tibetan national uprising was held were stated to include Slovakia, Austria, and Bulgaria.