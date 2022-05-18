31.1 C
New Delhi
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
spot_img
Outside TibetGov't & Leaders on Tibet

German lawmakers seek accountability for China-disappeared 11th Panchen Lama

30
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, May18’22) – Lawmakers in the German parliament who constitute a Tibet support group have on May 17 called on China to release Tibet’s 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima whom it had abducted 27 years ago, said the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website May 18.

The Panchen Lama is Tibet’s second most prominent religious figure. The Chinese government kidnapped the six-year-old boy just three days after he was proclaimed by the Dalai Lama on May 14, 1995 as the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen Lama. He has not been seen ever since. Later in the year, China installed another boy, Gyaltsen Norbu, in his place, and designated him as the 11th Panchen Lama.

In their press statement for the occasion, the German MPs have sought to ascertain the well-being and whereabouts of the now 33-year-old 11th Panchen Lama.

Accusing China of having committed a heinous crime by abducting the then six-year-old boy, Michale Brand MdB, Chairman of the German Parliamentary Group for Tibet, has said the outside world does not even know the actual fate of the 11th Panchen Lama, including whether he was alive.

He has called for concerted actions from the international community on the issue, for “the world cannot afford to watch” this criminal situation being carried on by China “without reacting”.

Previous articleTibetan villagers, monastics in Qinghai being evicted for a hydropower project

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
972FollowersFollow
8,605FollowersFollow

Opinions

Opinionstibetanreview -

The Bodhisattva Path – A Cosmic Mandate for the Tibetan People, a broader view from an outsider

By: Liem Giok In Contending that the tragic issue of Tibet, for all its appeals to the sympathetic world,...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Tibet in the Year of the Tiger

Pointing out that the democratic West led by the United States, and branded by China as a ‘paper Tiger’,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.