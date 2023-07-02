34.1 C
New Delhi
Sunday, July 2, 2023
spot_img
Outside TibetGov't & Leaders on Tibet

Gov’ts cite Tibet situation in ongoing UN rights council statements

42
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jul01’23) – The human rights situation in Chinese ruled Tibet was mentioned or referred to in several statements by member-countries at the ongoing UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, said the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Jun 20. It said specific mentions were made by countries that included Australia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Welcoming the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ recent proposal to establish his office’s presence in China, the Czech Republic has urged Beijing to “uphold” its international obligations and protect the universal human rights of all individuals, including by ending the ongoing serious and systematic human rights violations in Tibet.

The United Kingdom has urged China to uphold its international obligations and protect the universal human rights of all individuals, including by ending the ongoing serious and systematic human rights violations in Tibet.

Besides, Switzerland, Sweden and Germany have expressed “deep concern” over the human rights situation in Tibet and raised a series of issues including the persecution of human rights defenders.

Australia has echoed the recent findings of the UN Committee on Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) on violations of human rights by China and raised concern over the mistreatment of Tibetan women in Tibet.

And the United States has delivered a joint statement on behalf of 65 UN member states that drew attention to deplorable human rights violations committed by China “against persons belonging to religious, linguistic, national, and ethnic minorities, often with the stated aim of mitigating a perceived security threat”.

The joint statement was stated to have raised a series of rights violations, including laws and policies specifically restricting and suppressing practices that are part of the identity and cultural life of persons belonging to minorities. It was stated to have referred to the destruction of cultural heritage sites, cemeteries and places of worship; suppression of languages; forcible assimilation of children through the education system; placing of severe restrictions on movement; and restriction of access to livelihoods, education, and healthcare.

Previous articleThe World’s Largest Tibetan Prayer Wheel…in Vietnam?
Next articleChina tightens surveillance in Tibet’s capital to prevent outside contacts

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
1,080FollowersFollow
9,780FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

The World’s Largest Tibetan Prayer Wheel…in Vietnam?

Tibetan Buddhism is booming across Vietnam, symbolized by the Guinness Record world's largest Tibetan Buddhist prayer wheel built at...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Track Two Efforts Needed to Reduce China-India Frontier Tensions

Prof. René Wadlow* sees in India’s current chairmanship of the G20 grouping of states an opportunity for Track Two...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.