India continues to report more recoveries than deaths from Covid-19 pandemic

(TibetanReview.net, Dec28’20) – Daily recoveries from Covid-19 in India have outnumbered daily new cases for more than a month now, timesofindia.com Dec 28 cited the country’s health ministry as saying. And the gap between recoveries and active cases was consistently widening and had crossed 95 lakh today (Dec 28), the report said.

And the seven-day rolling average of daily cases in India currently, standing at 21,794, was less than one-fourth of the peak on Sep 17, when the seven-day average was 93,735 (although 98,795 fresh cases were reported that day), the report said, citing its own database collated from state government figures.

Meanwhile, 1,52,455 new cases were recorded this week, the lowest week-on-week count since the Jun 29-Jul 5 week, when 1,48,845 fresh Covid-19 infections had been recorded. On an average, 21,779 new cases were reported every day during the current week, the report said.

The report further said that fresh cases of the virus had been falling for seven straight weeks. Except for one week when cases registered a rise — Nov 2-8, the week before Diwali — coronavirus cases had been declining for the past 15 weeks since mid-September.

And the weekly trend of fatalities was stated to be similar. Deaths during the current week were nearly one-fourth (25.5%) of the highest weekly toll recorded over Sep 14-20. That week, as many as 8,175 fatalities were reported in the country, the report added.

***

Meanwhile the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 20,021 new cases and 279 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 28 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,207,871 cases and 147,901 deaths. The daily new cases were 6.88% more than that registered the day before.

A total of 9,782,669, or 95.83%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 277,301, or 2.72% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These were improvements over the previous day’s percentage figures except the fatality rate which was 1.44 the day before.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 20,021, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 21,131, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by just 1,389.

Kerala reported the highest number of daily new cases at 4,905, followed by Maharashtra (3,314), West Bengal (1,435), Uttar Pradesh (1,098), Tamil Nadu (1,009), Madhya Pradesh (946), Karnataka (911), Chattisgarh (900), … Himachal Pradesh (158), and so on.

The 279 new fatalities include 66 from Maharashtra, 29 from West Bengal and 25 from Kerala.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the seventh consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the fourth day at 1,434 (↑0), of whom 112 were active, 1,285 had recovered and 37 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 28.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 80,879,1790 and the deaths 1,766,787, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 6:52 PM on Dec 28, 2020.