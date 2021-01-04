3.4 C
India reports lowest weekly Covid-19 deaths in 30 weeks

By tibetanreview
The death toll from the novel coronavirus in India crossed the 100,000 mark. (Photo courtesy: The Wire)

(TibetanReview.net, Jan04’21) – Reporting continued improvement in the Covid-19 situation, India recorded less than 2,000 deaths from the pandemic infection over the past seven days, the first time in 30 weeks that the weekly toll has fallen below that mark, noted the timesofindia.com Jan 4. The report said fatalities recorded this week were the lowest since the last week of May, more than seven months ago.

Meanwhile India’s health ministry has said Jan 4 that decline in cases had ensured a consistent fall in the active caseload, while higher testing had led to the positivity rate further going down to 5.89%. According to the WHO the positivity rate should fall below 5% to being the pandemic under effective control.

The health ministry has said the country clocked the highest number of recoveries in the world this morning.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 16,504 new cases and 214 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Jan 4 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,340,469 cases and 149,649 deaths. The number of new cases was 9% lower than that reported the day before, noted the ndtv.com Jan 4.

A total of 9,946,867, or 96.19%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 243,953, or 2.36% of the total. The case fatality rate continued to be 1.45%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s percentage figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 16,504, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 19,557, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 3,267.

Kerala continued to report the highest number of daily new cases at 4,600, followed by worst-hit Maharashtra (3,282), West Bengal (896), Tamil Nadu (867), Karnataka (810), Uttar Pradesh (737), Madhya Pradesh (724), Gujarat (715), Chattisgarh (714), … Himachal Pradesh (67), and so on.

The 214 new fatalities include 35 from Maharashtra, 26 from West Bengal, 25 from Kerala, 12 from Punjab, 14 each from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh, 10 Tamil Nadu and 8 from Uttar Pradesh, … 6 from Himachal Pradesh and so on.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 14th consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the third day at 1,448. Of them 1,381 had recovered, 30 were active and 37 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration Jan 4.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 85,180,344 and the deaths 1,844,518, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:52 PM on Jan 4, 2021.

