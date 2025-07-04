Int’l Tibetan youth meet held to discuss campaign activities, issues

(TibetanReview.net, Jul04’25) – Hollywood star and Tibet activist Richard Gere has on Jul 3 presided over the 3rd International Tibet Youth Forum (ITYF), being organized by the Department of Information and International Relations of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) at Dharamshala, India. Gere, the event’s chief guest, chairs Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet.

Over 95 Tibetan youths from more than 15 countries, representing a wide range of educational and professional backgrounds, united by a shared commitment to the Tibetan cause, were attending the forum, said the CTA on its Tibet.net website Jul 3.

In his welcome address, Mr Tenzin Lekshay, Additional Secretary and spokesperson of the CTA, has encouraged the participants in the forum, being held under the theme of “Empowering Voices and Inspiring Action for Tibet’s Future”, to remain informed, united, and proactive in amplifying Tibet’s voice on international platforms.

In his address, Gere has sought to make the point that the Tibetan struggle is not solely about Tibetans but represents a broader humanitarian and moral cause that resonates with people across the globe. He has urged the Tibetan youth to embody His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s values of compassion, non-violence, and universal responsibility. He has called His Holiness’s decision to continue the Dalai Lama institution, and his leadership, a source of hope and strength for the Tibetan people and their supporters worldwide.

Later in the afternoon, an interactive dialogue was held with Kasur Jetsun Pema, former President of the Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV) schools. She has emphasised the need for young Tibetans to carry forward the Tibetan movement with commitment and gratitude. She has said many Tibetans in the early years of their exile lacked access to education while elders often did not understand its value.

Later in the evening, a special open mic session was held with Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the executive head of the CTA, providing youth participants an opportunity to engage directly with the Tibetan leadership, said the Tibet.net statement.

It said the three-day forum has been organised as part of the CTA’s renewed commitment, under the leadership of Sikyong Penpa Tsering, to prioritise Tibet advocacy as one of the core strategies in the ongoing pursuit of freedom for Tibet.

The forum aims to provide a shared space for young Tibetans to exchange ideas, raise concerns, discuss challenges, and collectively explore a forward-looking and strategic path in our struggle for justice and freedom, it added.