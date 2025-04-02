New aid programme to Sinicize school education in Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Apr02’25) – In a new approach to Sinicizing Tibet and its education system, China has set up a new experimental school in Tibet, with not only the entire school building and its resources but also its curriculum and related facilities being sponsored by a designated Chinese province.

The Tibet Shaanxi Experimental School in Ngari Prefecture is the first standardized school built with the assistance of Shaanxi Province, said China’s online Tibet news service tb.tibet.cn Apr 1 in a report titled “School-building, teaching assistance”.

While the report does not say when the school was set up, it notes that it has been developing its curriculum for a long time.

The report says the school has taken measures to develop school-based curricula, reform the management system, and carry out art and sports activities, etc., to realize “students reading good books”, “teachers teaching good lessons”, and introducing high-quality resources from Shaanxi to Ngari.

The report says the State Ethnic Affairs Commission had awarded to the school the title of “National Innovative Model School for Ethnic Unity and Progress”.

The report does not say whether other similar schools have been set up in other parts of Tibet following the reported success of the Shaanxi-Ngari experimental school.