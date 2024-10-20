New Indian Army museum to counter China’s ‘Zangnan’ claims over Arunachal

(TibetanReview.net, Oct20’24) –While China asserts its claim over what it calls ‘Zangnan’ (southern Tibet) on the obvious basis of its claim over Tibet, India makes it clear that its border state of Arunachal Pradesh is Indian both nationally and by deep-rooted civilizational connections. And the Indian Army is to open a new museum in Arunachal Pradesh to drive home this point.

The Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum at Nyukmadung, to be inaugurated on Oct 23 in West Kameng district, would not only showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage but also linkages with ‘Bharatvarsh’ (the country or land of Bharata, that is, India), the deccanherald.com Oct 19 quoted an Indian Army official as saying.

The report noted that the museum’s inauguration comes amidst Beijing’s repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh being a part of China, even though New Delhi time and again described its claims as “absurd and ludicrous”.

China claims that India “illegally occupied” Zangnan and established Arunachal Pradesh in 1987 on the “illegally occupied territory”. It has criticized visits to the state by the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s exile spiritual leader, as well as by top Indian leaders.

It has also issued stapled visas to Arunachal residents seeking to visit China, triggering strong diplomatic protests from India.

China has also given its own name to a number of places in Arunachal in a series of moves in recent years, with India making it clear that such exercises will not change the ground reality.

“Arunachal Pradesh has a deep-rooted connection to Indian civilization, tracing mentions in Kalika Purana and the Mahabharata. It is replete with innumerable historical monuments and archaeological sites that establish its rich cultural and ancient heritage,” the report quoted an Indian Army official as saying.

The museum was stated to have been conceptualised by the Indian Army as a part of Operation Sadbhavana (goodwill) and synergized with the Union government’s Vibrant Village scheme for developing rural habitations near the border.

The report said the Kameng museum with 343 artefacts will be inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the presence of Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, General Officer Commanding, 4 Corps at Tezpur.

“It will inspire visitors from across the globe fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Arunachal Pradesh’s culture and heritage,” an official was quoted as saying.