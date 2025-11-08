today-is-a-good-day
16.1 C
New Delhi
Sunday, November 9, 2025
spot_img
Tibet News

Overtourism not a problem in Tibet?

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Nov08’25) – Tourist sites in some countries in Europe, as well as Japan and others have been trying to limit tourist footfalls in recent times through various measures due to the adverse impact of what is called overtourism. However, this does not at all appear to be a problem in the environmentally fragile Himalayan territory of Tibet where the authorities’ push for more and ever more visitors continues to remain relentless.

Overtourism causes overcrowding, environmental degradation, strain on resources, and high costs for local residents.

The Xizang autonomous region received 63.7 million domestic and international tourists in the first three quarters of 2025, generating a cultural industry output of 11.25 billion yuan ($1.58 billion), reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Nov 7, citing Xizang Daily, using the recently standardized Chinese name for Tibet.

China’s most recent census data (2020) shows the region’s total population to be 3,648,100. This means that the number of visitors there in the first three quarters of this years was already more than 17 times the local population.

The region had set a target of about 61 million tourist visits by 2025 during its current 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, as reported by chinadaily.com.cn May 8, 2021.

During the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, TAR tapped into its vast cultural and natural resources while strengthening ties with education, sports, and other sectors. Events such as the First Tibet E-sports Animation Culture and Tourism Week and the Taste of Tibet Culinary campaign drew large crowds and created new opportunities for the region’s culture-tourism integration, the report said.

The report continued that building on existing cultural and tourism initiatives, the region had worked to diversify its industrial chain to offer richer and more dynamic products, with highlights including various cultural performances and ethnic concerts.

Tourists visiting Tibet are overwhelmingly Chinese. A non-Chinese foreigner can travel to the region only as a member of a tour group. They have to obtain a special permit, in addition to their Chinese visa.

Previous article“Even Silence Burns”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,620FansLike
1,270FollowersFollow
10,740FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

“Even Silence Burns”

Days after March 10, 1959—the horrific invasion of Tibet by China. Paying homage to the people in Tibet today whose...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

The War for Tibet’s Story: Reclaiming Identity in an Age of Algorithmic Occupation

OPINION Aritra Banerjee* examines Beijing’s cognitive-warfare strategy in Tibet through the lens of strategic communication, drawing on Dr Neville Bolt’s formulation...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.