Scotland stands with Tibetan people on Dalai Lama reincarnation issue

(TibetanReview.net, May23’25) – As Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, nears his 90th birthday, with the possibility of making an announcement on the issue of his reincarnation, which China plans to derail, the government of Scotland has added its voice of support for the Tibetan people’s right to choose their own religious leader.

The issue was raised during the Scottish parliament session on May 22, when member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) Ross Greer asked about the government’s plans to commemorate the upcoming 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama with the Buddhist community in Scotland and on its concerns around Chinese interference in his reincarnation.

Responding to him, Minister for Equalities, Ms Kaukab Stewart, has extended warm wishes to His Holiness and the Buddhist community, recognising their role in fostering peace, compassion, and cultural diversity throughout the land. She has also expressed the Scottish Government’s deep appreciation for the contributions of all faith and belief communities in Scotland, including Buddhists.

Drawing attention to the Chinese government’s abduction of the then six-year-old Panchen Lama 30 years ago and its subsequent installation of another boy in his place, MSP Greer has voiced concerns widely shared among Tibetans that similar interference may be attempted in the future regarding the reincarnation of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. He asked to know whether the Scottish Government would commit to recognising only a future Dalai Lama chosen in accordance with Tibetan Buddhist traditions and teachings, free from foreign interference.

In her response, Stewart has stressed: “The Scottish Government supports the principles of religious freedom and human rights. It believes that the Tibetan Buddhist community should have the right to choose the next Dalai Lama without external interference.”

(Source: Tibet.net, May 23, 2025)

