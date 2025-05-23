China militarily aligns itself with India’s archenemy Pakistan

(TibetanReview.net, May23’25) – As India’s Operation Sindoor continues, with a ceasefire declared after four days of military operations, China has taken further steps to align itself militarily with Pakistan even as it claims to stand for a peaceful settlement of the dispute. India launched the operation in the night of May 6-7 after terrorists, reportedly sponsored and hosted by Pakistan, gunned down 26 religiously targeted tourists in Pahalgam in India’s Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Apr 22.

Military officials from China and Pakistan held a strategic meeting on May 16 to bolster the Pakistan Army’s access to China’s Beidou satellite system. The development came days after India crippled Pakistan’s air defence systems in Lahore and conducted coordinated precision strikes on at least eight Pakistani military bases, reported indiatoday.in May 23.

The report said the meeting between the two militaries was aimed at enhancing the support for the Pakistani Army in terms of satellite coverage and informing them about Indian activities.

The meeting was also stated to have focused on the integration of 5G communication systems to enhance real-time coordination and surveillance capabilities.

During Operation Sindoor itself, China was widely reported to have provided comprehensive satellite coverage support to Pakistan.

Nevertheless, key Pakistani air defence setups and aircraft were stated to have been neutralised, with the Indian Army launching strong offensives against Pakistani positions along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the India and Pakistan were stated to have reached an understanding on halting all military actions on May 10.

All this indicates that despite moves being underway way to normalize bilateral ties between the two countries, with the planned reopening of the Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage in Jun 2025 being seen as a progress, India and China could hardly be best of friends for any length of time while Pakistan could drag China into its fight with India over the Kashmir issue. China has already repeatedly prevented the UN security Council from taking action on Pakistan-based terrorists.