Significant slowdown expected in Covid-19 spread in India, but daily figures worsened this morning

(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’21) – All the major urban centres in India which were the epicentres of the coronavirus pandemic in the country — Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi — had witnessed steady decline in Covid-19 cases over the last two months, reporting a fraction of the cases that they used to do at their peaks, reported the indianexpress.com Jan 7.

The report cited scientists as saying that in many of the urban centres, like Delhi, Mumbai or Pune, the disease prevalence, or the proportion of population infected by the virus, had already reached a level from where there will be a significant slowdown in further spread.

However, the Covid numbers reported this morning were worse than those report yesterday, albeit marginally, with the percentage figures remaining unchanged.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 20,346 new cases and 222 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Jan 7 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,395,278 cases and 150,336 deaths. The new cases were 12% higher than that reported the day before.

A total of 10,016,859, or 96.36%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 228,083, or 2.19% of the total. The case fatality rate continued to be 1.45%. These were the same as the previous day’s percentage figures. The total of active cases was slightly more than that reported the day before while the total of those who had recovered had crossed 10 million.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 20,346, more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 19,587, leading to a marginal increase in the number of active cases by 537.

Kerala again reported the highest daily new infections at 6,394, followed by the country’s worst-hit state of Maharashtra (4,382), Chattisgarh (1,050), West Bengal (868), Tamil Nadu (811), Karnataka (784), Madhya Pradesh (730), Uttar Pradesh (728), Gujarat (665), … Himachal Pradesh (105), and so on.

The 222 new fatalities include 66 from Maharashtra; 22 from West Bengal; 25 from Kerala; 16 from Delhi; 11 from Tamil Nadu; 10 from Chattisgarh, 8 each from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh; 7 from Haryana; 5 each from Bihar and Uttarakhand; 4 each from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, and so on.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 17th consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

After remaining unchanged for five days, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased by 25 to 1,473. Of them 1,392 had recovered, 44 were active and 37 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration Jan 7.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 87,300,343 and the deaths 1,885,689, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:52 PM on Jan 7, 2021.