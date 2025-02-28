today-is-a-good-day
23.1 C
New Delhi
Saturday, March 1, 2025
spot_img
Tibet News

Study: One-third of Tibetan Plateau’s exceptionally rare plants are unique

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Feb28’25) – The Tibetan Plateau, known as the “Roof of the World” and the “Third Pole of the Earth”, hosts exceptionally rare plants, with over one-third of them found nowhere else on Earth, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Feb 25, citing Chinese scientists.

“This makes it a global biodiversity hot spot,” Wang Tao, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research and the lead author of a related study published recently in the journal Nature Communications, has said.

“For decades, scientists have tried to understand how these mountain-specific plants developed their unique distribution patterns,” he has said.

Working with researchers from the University of Basel in Switzerland, Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Peking University, Wang’s team has found that historical shifts in tree growth limits — the highest altitude at which trees can survive — had played a crucial role.

The study is stated to have re-created a model to show how the plateau’s tree line, the upper forest limit, moved over time since the last Ice Age 22,000 years ago.

Wang has said it is widely accepted that the uplift of the plateau played a key role in the origin of its flora, while periodic climate fluctuations during the Quaternary Period 2.6 million years ago drove the diversification of species.

Earlier studies were stated to have warned that global warming pushes trees higher up mountains, squeezing the habitat of alpine plants. This new research is stated to reveal that past tree line shifts had also left a lasting mark.

“Areas with stable environments over time developed more unique plant mixes. In contrast, regions with frequent tree line changes had simpler, more uniform plant communities,” Wang has said.

Team member Xu Jinfeng has said: “Think of environmental changes as a sieve — only the toughest species survive repeated shifts, making plant groups look similar. Stable areas let plants develop special traits, creating richer diversity.”

The study has warned that rapid warming and rising tree lines could threaten the plateau’s unique plants.

“These species aren’t built to handle double pressures from climate change and invading trees,” Wang has said. “Our findings help design better protection plans.”

Previous articleUniversity of Bern decision to shutter Tibetan courses greeted with dismay
Next articleBritish Museum reverted to ‘Tibet’ label from China-desired ‘Xizang’ after protests

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,026FansLike
1,180FollowersFollow
10,608FollowersFollow

Opinions

Opinionstibetanreview -

The Tibetan Struggle

The history of Tibetan negotiations with China thus far has been a saga of failures, was marked by lack...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Communist China: Weaponizing Buddhism and Erasing Tibet

OPINION Professor Tenzin Dorjee* argues that China cannot succeed in erasing Tibet's identity after turning "China's Tibet" into "Xizang" and...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.