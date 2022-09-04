34.1 C
New Delhi
Sunday, September 4, 2022
TAR reports 51 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, 505 symptomless cases on Sep 3

(TibetanReview.net, Sep04’22) – Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), the western half of ethnographic Tibet, has continued to register the highest number of reported symptomless daily new Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of daily new locally transmitted cases on Sep 3, according to the data compiled by China’s official media based on the country’s National Health Commission briefing on Sep 4.

The data show that the TAR registered 51 new locally transmitted cases on Sep 3 (compared to 65 reported the day before) out of 341 reported from across the People’s Republic of China (PRC) that day, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency Sep 4.

Other PRC provinces with high numbers of such cases on that day include Sichuan (98), Guangdong (79), Hainan (24), Liaoning (11), Jilin (11), Inner Mongolia (10), and Qinghai (8).

The data also show that the TAR registered 505 symptomless cases on Sep 3 (compared to 524 reported the day before) out of 1,359 reported from across the PRC on that day.

Other provinces which have registered high numbers of symptomless cases include Qinghai (131, compared to 125 the day before), Liaoning (113), Heilongjiang (93), Sichuan (88), Jilin (81), Shandong (78), Guangdong and Henan (40 each).

