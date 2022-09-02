35.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, September 2, 2022
spot_img
Sino-India

Tibetan among five honoured by China as ‘Civil Servants Who Satisfy the People Most’

13
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Sep02’22) – To continue to bring focus on its claims about its border dispute with India, China has included a Tibetan civilian involved in border patrol among the five recipients of its title “Civil Servants Who Satisfy the People Most”.

President Xi Jinping has met with those five persons who were described as the country’s outstanding civil servants from public service sectors such as law enforcement, border patrol, and social security, according to China’s official news.cgtn.com Sep 1.

On the Tibetan recipient, Gesang Danzeng, from Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), the report said three generations of his family had patrolled and defended the border.

Speaking to the media on what it means to serve and meet the needs of the Chinese people, Gesang Danzeng, Deputy Party Secretary Lemenba Ethnic Township, Cona County, was quoted as saying: “Patrolling and defending the borderland is exhausting, but we’ve kept our family’s promise. My father was a serf, with no freedom, but after the liberation, my father joined the Communist Party and led the village people to patrol. And I followed my father to patrol since I was 13, so it’s already been 38 years. My daughter has also joined me a couple of years ago.”

The Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China invites five representatives of “People’s Best Civil Servants” to attend a group interview in Beijing on Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Zhao Yifan/China SCIO)

Cona (Tibetan: Tsona) County in Shannan (Lhokha) Prefecture lies in southern part of TAR. It is located immediate north of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which demarcates the border between Chinese occupied Tibet and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

China has previously been honouring a Tibetan family in Yulmed Town of Lhuntse County in the same prefecture with exactly the same story.

The other four persons honoured with him were stated to include Ding Shuping from Shandong Province who created programs to help 100,000 women get jobs; Tao Xiangmin from Hu’nan Province who organized the implementation of over 300 infrastructure projects to facilitate the development of local High-tech Industrial Development Zone; Zhou Maijun from Sichuan Province who investigated and solved 150 drug crime cases; and Shan Qing from Shandong Province who has worked in the tax service for 15 years, serving 60,000 enterprises and 150,000 people.

Previous articleTAR continues to report highest daily new symptomless Covid cases, third highest daily new locally transmitted cases in PRC
Next articleNepal’s BRI loan rejection, Dalai Lama devotion among its people behind China’s border port fickle-mindedness?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
990FollowersFollow
8,881FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

What Tibetan exile icons are reading this summer

(TibetanReview.net, Aug21’22) Tibetan Review is giving you a time to tune out the news, for a second, so that you...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Sinicization will not succeed, Basuria will be free again

While no one can predict what any possible or eventual breakup of the People’s Republic of China will entail,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.