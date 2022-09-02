Tibetan among five honoured by China as ‘Civil Servants Who Satisfy the People Most’

(TibetanReview.net, Sep02’22) – To continue to bring focus on its claims about its border dispute with India, China has included a Tibetan civilian involved in border patrol among the five recipients of its title “Civil Servants Who Satisfy the People Most”.

President Xi Jinping has met with those five persons who were described as the country’s outstanding civil servants from public service sectors such as law enforcement, border patrol, and social security, according to China’s official news.cgtn.com Sep 1.

On the Tibetan recipient, Gesang Danzeng, from Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), the report said three generations of his family had patrolled and defended the border.

Speaking to the media on what it means to serve and meet the needs of the Chinese people, Gesang Danzeng, Deputy Party Secretary Lemenba Ethnic Township, Cona County, was quoted as saying: “Patrolling and defending the borderland is exhausting, but we’ve kept our family’s promise. My father was a serf, with no freedom, but after the liberation, my father joined the Communist Party and led the village people to patrol. And I followed my father to patrol since I was 13, so it’s already been 38 years. My daughter has also joined me a couple of years ago.”

The Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China invites five representatives of “People’s Best Civil Servants” to attend a group interview in Beijing on Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Zhao Yifan/China SCIO)

Cona (Tibetan: Tsona) County in Shannan (Lhokha) Prefecture lies in southern part of TAR. It is located immediate north of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which demarcates the border between Chinese occupied Tibet and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

China has previously been honouring a Tibetan family in Yulmed Town of Lhuntse County in the same prefecture with exactly the same story.

The other four persons honoured with him were stated to include Ding Shuping from Shandong Province who created programs to help 100,000 women get jobs; Tao Xiangmin from Hu’nan Province who organized the implementation of over 300 infrastructure projects to facilitate the development of local High-tech Industrial Development Zone; Zhou Maijun from Sichuan Province who investigated and solved 150 drug crime cases; and Shan Qing from Shandong Province who has worked in the tax service for 15 years, serving 60,000 enterprises and 150,000 people.