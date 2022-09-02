TAR continues to report highest daily new symptomless Covid cases, third highest daily new locally transmitted cases in PRC

(TibetanReview.net, Sep02’22) – The epicentre of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) keeps shifting and now it has reached Sichuan Province, which has reported the highest number of daily new locally transmitted cases on Sep 1, leading to its capital Chengdu, with a population of over 21 million, being put under stringent lockdown restrictions.

Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), however, continues to report the highest number of daily new symptomless infections by a huge margin.

Sichuan Province has reported a total of 128 new locally transmitted cases on Sep 1 out of the PRC’s total of 318 such cases that day, followed by Guangdong (55), TAR (46), Hainan (27), and Heilongjiang (11), … Qinghai (5), according to China’s official Xinhua news agency Sep 2, citing the National Health Commission briefing.

The TAR has reported a total of 575 daily new symptomless cases on Sep 1, followed by Heilongjiang (207), Qinghai (125), Liaoning (114), Sichuan (77), Hainan (75), Shandong (53), Henan (46), and Gansu (42).

The TAR’’s seven prefecture-level cities had basically realized zero Covid-19 status at the community level, the official chinadaily.com.cn Sep 2 cited authorities as saying at a news conference on Sep 1 afternoon.

“The region has been making solid progress in its battle against the latest Covid-19 outbreak,” Chodar, deputy secretary-general of the regional government, has said at the conference.