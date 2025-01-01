Top Ladakh official visits Bylakuppe ahead of Dalai Lama’s arrival

today-is-a-good-day
(TibetanReview.net, Jan01’25) –The Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) at Leh, Mr Tashi Gyalson, has paid a two-day visit to the Tibetan settlement at Bylakuppe in Mysuru district of Karnataka state, beginning Dec 29. He was received at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery where the Dalai Lama is expected to arrive Jan 5 for an extended stay in the settlement.

He held discussions with the monastery’s abbot, the Khen Renpochi Zeekgyab tulku, and its other top official Kilkhang Rinpoche on the upcoming visit of the Dalai Lama, reported the tribuneindia.com Jan 1.

His engagements included meetings with several Tibetan monastic institutions, monastic leaders, and Ladakhi students studying in the area, the report said.

He was also stated to have interacted with representatives of various Tibetan organisations, reaffirming his support for the community’s spiritual and educational welfare.

Bylakuppe Town is known for its sprawling Tibetan monastic complexes such as Sera, Namdroling, and Tashi Lhunpo.

During visit to the Namdroling Monastery, reputed for its “golden temple” and which belongs to the Nyingma tradition of Tibetan Buddhism, he has also met with Ladakhi monks studying there, addressing their concerns and assuring them of his commitment to addressing their grievances.

