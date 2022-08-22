29.1 C
New Delhi
Monday, August 22, 2022
spot_img
Tibet News

26 confirmed dead, 5 missing in a Qinghai county flash flood

17
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Aug22’22) – A total of 26 people have been confirmed dead, five still missing and 23 previously listed as missing found safe after a mountain flood triggered by heavy rainfall that began in the night of Aug 17 hit Datong (Tibetan: Serkhog) Hui and Tu autonomous county in Qinghai province, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Aug 22.

As the name suggests, the county in this traditional Tibetan province of Amdo is populated mainly by Hui Chinese Muslims and Tu ethnic people who are of Mongol origin and follow the Tibetan Buddhist culture and traditions. It is located close to and part of the provincial capital Xining.

Over 6,000 residents in six villages in Datong have been affected by the disaster and some 1,800 people have been moved to temporary shelters, the report cited the county government as saying.

“I have never seen such a big flood. I get frightened just thinking about it,” Li Zhaowu, from Shadai village, who was among those searching for people, has said.

Fire and rescue workers were stated to have been searching for the missing, using rescue dogs and unmanned aerial vehicles, while efforts to restore transportation, communications and power were required.

Dozens of roads were still stated to be damaged.

The report said that starting at 10:25 pm Aug 17, heavy rainfall lashed Datong. By midnight on Aug 18, the downpour had triggered flash floods and mudslides and caused rivers to change course, affecting villages.

Previous articleHeat wave, a long-term problem, is even greater danger than Covid to China’s economy
Next articleCovid situation affects operation of Qinghai-Tibet Railway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
990FollowersFollow
8,863FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

What Tibetan exile icons are reading this summer

(TibetanReview.net, Aug21’22) Tibetan Review is giving you a time to tune out the news, for a second, so that you...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Sinicization will not succeed, Basuria will be free again

While no one can predict what any possible or eventual breakup of the People’s Republic of China will entail,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.