Arunachal Pradesh to host 6th Dalai Lama global conference next month

(TibetanReview.net, Nov05’25) – Arunachal Pradesh,India’s northeastern Tibet-border state of India, is to host a global conference on the 6th Dalai Lama of Tibet (1683-1706 AD) next month. The Dalai Lamas since the 5th have been the temporal head and spiritual leader of Tibet from 1642 to 2011, when the current, the 14th relinquished his political role in favour of leaders elected by the people. The 6th Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, was born in the state’s Tawang district.

Terming it a “historic moment,” the state’s Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, has said in an X posting that the event would unite faith, culture, and scholarship in the birthplace of the revered spiritual figure. Khandu is a member of the Monpa community in which the 6th Dalai Lama was born.

The chief minister has stressed the importance of bringing Tsangyang Gyatso’s story to the world, noting that he was known for his spiritual wisdom and celebrated poetic works.

“The world knows little about His Holiness the sixth Dalai Lama… It is now our duty to let the world know about his life, his philosophy, and his timeless words,” the PTI news agency Nov 5 quoted Khandu as saying.

Khandu has said the landmark conference is being organised under the guidance of Ven Tengyur Rinpoche and the state’s Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA) Department.

Scholars from across India and abroad are expected to attend and rediscover the enduring legacy of the Tawang-born spiritual luminary, the report said.

It said the international conference in December will spotlight Arunachal Pradesh as a centre of Buddhist cultural heritage and academic excellence, marking a new chapter in global recognition for Tawang.

