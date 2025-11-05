China-disappeared 11th Panchen Lama awarded democracy medal by US foundation

(TibetanReview.net, Nov05’25) – A congressionally-funded non-profit foundation in the USA promoting democracy and human rights globally has presented its Democracy Service Medals to four individuals and groups, including the 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima of Tibet, at a ceremony on Nov 4. The other recipients are China Digital Times, Christian pastor Wang Yi, and Campaign for Uyghurs.

Gedhun Choekyi Nyima was recognized as the reincarnation of his predecessor by Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in 1995 at six years of age only to be abducted and disappeared ever since by the Chinese government which appointed its own replacement for him.

The award, presented by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), was accepted on the 11th Panchen Lama’s behalf by Zeekyab Rinpoche, Abbot of the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Karnataka state’s Tibetan settlement at Bylakuppe. The Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in southern Tibet’s Shigatse City is the seat of the successive Panchen Lamas.

This recognition affirms the Tibetan people’s right to choose their spiritual leaders free from external interference, highlights the PRC’s ongoing violations of human rights and religious freedom, and solemnly marks 30 years since the forced abduction of the 11th Panchen Lama, said the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Nov 5.

Commenting on the award, the Dalai Lama has said in a special message for the occasion: “As I had mentioned when I announced his recognition in 1995, the Tibetan people, both in Tibet and in exile, including the leadership of the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, placed their hope in me to recognise the Panchen Lama’s reincarnation. Thus, when it was time to search for the reincarnation, given the political reality of Tibet, I made earnest efforts to work along with the Chinese government.”

And he has continued: “Unfortunately, for no fault of his, he has not been able to enjoy the growth and development of a normal person, whether growing up as a child or even now. However, I believe in the power of truth and in the long run it is truth that prevails. Therefore, I remain hopeful that Gedhun Choekyi Nyima will be able to live a life of dignity and in freedom.”

At the award ceremony, Abbot Zeekyab Rinpoche has said: “As people around the world understand, faith is the domain of the sacred. It is foundational to freedom. It cannot be imposed or controlled by a political power. …When people find meaning, dignity, and unbreakable resolve in their beliefs, no prison, no army, and no regime can extinguish it.”

The ceremony was hosted by NED President Damon Wilson and was also attended by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, recipient of the 2024 Democracy Service Medal. The Dalai Lama was the recipient of this medal in 2010 in recognition of his commitment to democracy and human dignity.