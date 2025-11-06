today-is-a-good-day
23.9 C
New Delhi
Friday, November 7, 2025
spot_img
Outside TibetDharamsala

Prof Samdhong Rinpoche’s birthday marked as Teacher’s Day

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Nov06’25) – Exile Tibetan schools observed the birthday of Prof Samdhong Rinpoche on Nov 5 as their Teacher’s Day following its designation at the 8th Tibetan General Conference on Education of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) held earlier this year, reported Tibet.net Nov 5.

Marking the occasion, Kalon (Minister) Tharlam Dolma Changra of the CTA’s Department of Education has issued a message honouring Kyabje Samdong Rinpoche’s visionary and dedicated contributions to the advancement of modern Tibetan education. Her message emphasised the importance of recognising and remembering Professor Kyabje Samdong Rinpoche’s lifelong dedication to the betterment of the Tibetan community.

Prof Samdhong Rinpoche, whose given name is Lobsang Tenzin, taught as well as ran schools and a deemed-university for much of his life in exile until he became the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) in 1991 – following his nomination as a member by the Dalai Lama – until 2001. The same year he got elected as the Kalon Tripa (executive head) of the CTA. He played key role in drafting the Charter of Tibetans in exile, 1991, and led the drafting of the Basic Education Policy for Tibetans in Exile, 2004.

He began as the religious teacher of Tibetan School in Shimla in Oct 1961 and became its acting Principal in 1963. He next became the religious teacher of Darjeeling Tibetan School in 1964 and, in 1965, at the age of 26, he was appointed as the Principal of Central School for Tibetans, Dalhousie, serving on it until 1970. He earned his Geshe Lharampa degree in 968 and Ngagrampa degree in 1969. In 1971 he became the Principal of Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS) at Varanasi (Benares), a deemed university, and from 1988 to 2001 he was its director.

In 1994, he was awarded with the National Lectureship by Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR), New Delhi. He has also assumed many important academic responsibilities including as President of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), an academic group of more than 250 Vice-Chancellors of Indian Universities, and as the Chancellor of Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies.

Previous articleChina-disappeared 11th Panchen Lama awarded democracy medal by US foundation
Next articleSpecial event held in UK parliament as part of global 90th Dalai Lama birthday commemoration

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,620FansLike
1,270FollowersFollow
10,740FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

The War for Tibet’s Story: Reclaiming Identity in an Age of Algorithmic Occupation

OPINION Aritra Banerjee* examines Beijing’s cognitive-warfare strategy in Tibet through the lens of strategic communication, drawing on Dr Neville Bolt’s formulation...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

His Eminence Samdhong Rinpoche: An Educator Extraordinaire

Professor Nawang Phuntsog* firmly believes that celebrating November 5th as Tibetan National Teacher's Day is one way to honor...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.