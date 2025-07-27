today-is-a-good-day
Monday, July 28, 2025
Tibet News

China calls acceptance-challenged Gyaincain Norbu ‘one of the most influential Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism’

(TibetanReview.net, Jul27’25) – Continuing his annual months-long tour of Tibet after arriving in Lhasa from Beijing on Jun 27, the Chinese government-appointed 11th Panchen Lama Gyaincain Norbu has spent 12 days in Chamdo City from Jul 7 and then visited Nagchu from Jul 19 to 23, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency Jul 26.

Calling him “one of the most influential Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism”, though not accepted by mainstream Tibetan Buddhists in view of China’s abduction and disappearance of the Dalai Lama-recognized Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the report said Gyaincain Norbu visited two temples in Nagchu and conducted social research in a local village. “He visited a resident’s home and learned about local efforts in building ‘harmonious and beautiful plateau villages’,” the report said.

Also calling him “a leader of Tibetan Buddhism”, the report said that while in Chamdo from Jul 7 to 18, Gyaincain Norbu visited more than 10 temples in several districts and counties, and participated in religious services.

Unlike the Tibetan language report by tb.tibet.cn on Jul 24, this Xinhua report did not say anything about Gyaincain Norbu’s avowed mission to Sinicize Tibetan Buddhism during his visit to Tibet.

The Xinhua report said Gyaincain Norbu, born on Feb. 13, 1990, in Lhari County of Nagchu City in Tibet, was approved and confirmed by the State Council as the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen on Nov 29, 1995, after a lot-drawing from a golden urn. He was then enthroned as the 11th Panchen Erdeni.

But this all happened after China abducted and disappeared forever on May 17, 1995, the then six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, also born in Lhari county, after the Dalai Lama had recognized and officially proclaimed him as the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen Lama three days earlier.

