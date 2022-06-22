China says its accelerated new border security villages are multi-ethnic

(TibetanReview.net, Jun22’22) – China said Jun 22 that it had accelerated in recent years the establishment of exemplary areas for actions to strengthen the border, boost border area development and enrich the people who are of multi-ethnic origin.

New border villages with smooth roads, prosperous industries, complete infrastructure have been built, and people can live and work in peace and contentment, said China’s online Tibet news service eng.tibet.cn Jun 22.

The report said these villages had become new homes for cadres and people of all ethnic groups.

A picture accompanying the report showed what was stated to be the “beautiful Zhari Township of Lhongzi County,” which falls under Lhokha (Chinese: Shannan) Prefecture, near Tibet’s border with India.

Lhongzi (or Longzi, Tibetan: Lhuntse) is located just across India’s border state of Arunachal Pradesh which China claims is “Southern Tibet” and therefore its territory.