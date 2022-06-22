30.1 C
New Delhi
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
spot_img
Tibet News

China says its accelerated new border security villages are multi-ethnic

24
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jun22’22) – China said Jun 22 that it had accelerated in recent years the establishment of exemplary areas for actions to strengthen the border, boost border area development and enrich the people who are of multi-ethnic origin.

New border villages with smooth roads, prosperous industries, complete infrastructure have been built, and people can live and work in peace and contentment, said China’s online Tibet news service eng.tibet.cn Jun 22.

The report said these villages had become new homes for cadres and people of all ethnic groups.

A picture accompanying the report showed what was stated to be the “beautiful Zhari Township of Lhongzi County,” which falls under Lhokha (Chinese: Shannan) Prefecture, near Tibet’s border with India.

Lhongzi (or Longzi, Tibetan: Lhuntse) is located just across India’s border state of Arunachal Pradesh which China claims is “Southern Tibet” and therefore its territory.

Previous articleChina has jailed still-disappeared Tibetan language rights activist for four and half years

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
972FollowersFollow
8,670FollowersFollow

Opinions

Opinionstibetanreview -

The Bodhisattva Path – A Cosmic Mandate for the Tibetan People, a broader view from an outsider

By: Liem Giok In Contending that the tragic issue of Tibet, for all its appeals to the sympathetic world,...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Tibet in the Year of the Tiger

Pointing out that the democratic West led by the United States, and branded by China as a ‘paper Tiger’,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.