33.1 C
New Delhi
Saturday, April 9, 2022
spot_img
Tibet News

China using 5G network in leapfrog Sinicization of Tibetan education

25
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Apr09’22) – Not satisfied with sending tens of thousands of bright Tibetan children to schools in China in its decades-old Sinicization drive, Beijing has now begun a program to teach children in Tibet online in Chinese language by teachers in schools in China with the help of the 5G network.

An online education program “aided” by Shaanxi Province was launched on Apr 8 to “improve” education in Tibet Autonomous Region, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Apr 8. It said the program provided online teaching and research interaction between the two schools with the help of the 5G network.

This referred to a caption which showed students of Lhasa Ali high school attending a class given by a teacher of Xi ‘an Gaoxin No. 1 High School via an online education system in Tibet’s capital Lhasa on Apr 8.

Another caption showed Ren Kangyuan, Chinese principal of Lhasa Ali high school, and Wang Shufang, principal of Xi ‘an Gaoxin No. 1 High School, taking part in a ceremony for the launch of the online education system in Lhasa.

Yet another caption showed a student of Lhasa Ali high school interacting with a teacher of Xi ‘an Gaoxin No. 1 High School via the online education system.

China has made Mandarin the sole medium of teaching all subjects in schools throughout Tibet. So, it appears likely that this program will eventually be enlarged in a leapfrog move for the Sinicization of education across the Tibetan Plateau region, pairing schools in Tibet with those in China.

A student of Lhasa Ali high school speaks at the launching ceremony of an online education system with Xi ‘an Gaoxin No. 1 High School in Lhasa, Tibet. (Photo courtesy: Xinhua)
Previous articleTibetan lawmakers lobby for support from Indian MPs days after New Delhi rebuffed Chinese FM

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
972FollowersFollow
8,487FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Tibet in the Year of the Tiger

Pointing out that the democratic West led by the United States, and branded by China as a ‘paper Tiger’,...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Restoring Hope for the Future of Tibet

Losang Gyatso* contends that the Tibet issue needs to be strengthened by taking advantage of the fact that the...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.