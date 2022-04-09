China using 5G network in leapfrog Sinicization of Tibetan education

(TibetanReview.net, Apr09’22) – Not satisfied with sending tens of thousands of bright Tibetan children to schools in China in its decades-old Sinicization drive, Beijing has now begun a program to teach children in Tibet online in Chinese language by teachers in schools in China with the help of the 5G network.

An online education program “aided” by Shaanxi Province was launched on Apr 8 to “improve” education in Tibet Autonomous Region, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Apr 8. It said the program provided online teaching and research interaction between the two schools with the help of the 5G network.

This referred to a caption which showed students of Lhasa Ali high school attending a class given by a teacher of Xi ‘an Gaoxin No. 1 High School via an online education system in Tibet’s capital Lhasa on Apr 8.

Another caption showed Ren Kangyuan, Chinese principal of Lhasa Ali high school, and Wang Shufang, principal of Xi ‘an Gaoxin No. 1 High School, taking part in a ceremony for the launch of the online education system in Lhasa.

Yet another caption showed a student of Lhasa Ali high school interacting with a teacher of Xi ‘an Gaoxin No. 1 High School via the online education system.

China has made Mandarin the sole medium of teaching all subjects in schools throughout Tibet. So, it appears likely that this program will eventually be enlarged in a leapfrog move for the Sinicization of education across the Tibetan Plateau region, pairing schools in Tibet with those in China.