China’s discovery of 1 million tons of lithium in eastern Tibet has pushed hydrogen, nuclear energy to back seat

(TibetanReview.net, Jan02’26) – China’s discovery of one million tons of lithium in Ngaba (Chinese: Aba) prefecture, formerly part of Tibet’s Amdo Province but now incorporated as part of Sichuan province, explains why the country is taking the front row in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, energy storage systems, and electric vehicles, reported eldiario24.com Jan 1. The discovery is enough for China to ignore the existence of hydrogen and nuclear energy, the report said.

Lithium in the Jiajika Lithium Mines is surface-level mineral and therefore requires less drilling – as it is found close to the earth’s surface – fewer complex engineering systems, and lighter machinery.

Besides, drilling for it poses fewer risks to miners than minerals hidden hundreds to thousands of meters underground. Unlike those minerals, the cost of lithium exploration is lower. Lithium miners are exposed to fewer toxic gases, extreme heat, and the risk of collapses.

This reduced complications and mining costs of lithium is stated to give China an edge in the market. It is easier to mine, enables it to refine it, manufacture products with it, and establish its supply chains without wasting too much time.

Lithium is one of the core minerals used to produce rechargeable batteries found in smartphones, laptops, power banks, drones, smart home devices, wearable devices, and digital cameras.

The report cited research as showing China had produced 70% of the world’s electric cars in 2024, all using lithium-ion batteries. China also sells to brands like electric car brands, including Tesla, Volkswagen, BMW, and Ford.

Discovering and paying more attention to lithium is now pushing hydrogen and nuclear energy to the back seat. Since China made this 1 million ton energy discovery, there has been more alignment with producing the world’s current technological needs, the report noted.

Besides, while lithium requires less complicated systems of production, hydrogen and nuclear energy demand more. Both require specialized infrastructure and long-term investment for producing electricity through fuel cells or gas turbines, the report further noted.

Also, hydrogen (grey or blue) energy is not entirely clean like lithium while storing it requires advanced facilities. And in the case of nuclear energy, more safety measures are required.

These lithium mines in eastern Tibet are situated at various location within Chuchen (Jinchuan), Barkham (Maerkang), Dartsedo (Kangding). Nyagchu (Yajiang), and Zungchu (Songpan) counties and other places.

Jiajika, located in the Songpan–Ganzi orogenic belt in western Sichuan Province, is the largest pegmatite-type lithium polymetallic deposit in the PRC, noted an Ore Geology Reviews journal report posted on sciencedirect.com Sep 2023.