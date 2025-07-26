China’s Panchen on mission to align Tibetan Buddhism with Chinese socialist society

(TibetanReview.net, Jul26’25) – Gyaincain Norbu, appointed by China as the 11th Panchen Lama back in 1995 (after abducting and disappearing the incumbent Gedhun Choekyi Nyima), but not recognized by mainstream Tibetan Buddhists, has reiterated his call for aligning Tibetan Buddhism with the socialist society of the Communist Party of China-state, according to China’s online Tibet news service tb.tibet.cn Jul 24.

The report said that by means of conducting social research and carrying out religious activities in Dzogang County, Pashoe County, Karub District, Lhorong County, and Palbar County in Chamdo City, Gyaincain Norbu – who is a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, and president of the Tibet Branch of the Buddhist Association of China – promoted the adaptation of Tibetan Buddhism to socialist society.

The report said that while presiding over a symposium on ethnic unity in Dzogang county, Gyaincain Norbu said: “We must firmly establish the sense of community of the Chinese nation, expand and deepen the education on the ‘Three Awarenesses’ and vigorously promote the Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism.

“We must cherish our happy life a hundred times more, resolutely obey the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, resolutely safeguard the unification of the motherland and the unity of all ethnic groups, listen to the Party’s words, feel the Party’s kindness, and follow the Party, so that we can work together to create an even happier and more beautiful life.”

The “Three Awarenesses” are part of a broader framework to ensure political unity and ideological conformity within the Party, often emphasized alongside the “Four Consciousnesses” and the “Two Upholds”.

Gyaincain Norbu was also stated to have visited the Chamdo City Economic and Technological Development Zone and the Lhorong County Hospital of Tibetan Medicine and Astrology.

At Shopado Town, which was an important stop on the Ancient Tea Horse Road and an important town in Tibet, in Lhorong county, he has visited the local cultural exhibition hall. Here he was stated to have encouraged everyone to “promote the good traditions of consciously strengthening the ethnic unity, continue to write a new chapter of ethnic unity in the new era, and spread the good news of ethnic unity from generation to generation, so as to contribute to the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

Also, while in Chamdo, he has visited a number of religious centres. In Lhorong county, he has visited Zhitram Gon, Dzitho Gon, and Shopado Gon. And in Palbar county, he has visited Lhatse Gon, Chagra Gon, Palbar Gon, and Gyatsoling Gon. He has carried out religious services at these places. He was stated to have led prayer recitations and prayed for timely occurrences of rainfall, and for the wellbeing of the Chinese nation and its people.