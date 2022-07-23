27.1 C
New Delhi
Sunday, July 24, 2022
spot_img
Outside TibetInt'l NGOs on Tibet

‘China’s repressive Tibet policy is geared towards exploiting its resources’

71
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jul23’22) – The three-step plan of President Xi Jinping for Tibet calls for crushing dissent, sinicization, and territorial fortification, and China is only interested in exploiting the territory’s natural wealth and changing its demography, according to a paper published by a group called Policy Research Group (Poreg) on its poreg.org website.

In order to implement this policy effectively, the report says, China has imposed heavy-handed control in Tibet and systemically repressed fundamental rights, and tightened control over civil society.

The environmental destruction of Tibet caused by China under this policy could lead to the drying up of rivers, melting of glaciers, thawing of permafrost, flooding, and loss of grasslands, the report notes.

Citing an example of mining activities giving rise to pollution in the region, the report notes that the river close to Lhasa, which is the lifeline of the people of Dolkar and Zibuk villages of the city’s Lhundup County, is being polluted by the Gyama Copper Poly-metallic mine.

The report says that several international river systems such as the Brahmaputra, Mekong, Yangtze, and Indus that originate from Tibet are being affected similarly.

The ‘stored hydro’ concept which releases waters from dams at different heights without relying on the water cycle and the natural flow of rivers has been degrading the flora and fauna, the report points out.

The report notes that China’s 40-page white paper on “Tibet since 1951: Liberation, Development and prosperity” published last year talks about development, building more dams, and several infrastructural initiatives, but does not take the environmental destruction into consideration.

While the white paper talks about clean-energy-generated electricity, saying that it has reduced the emissions of carbon dioxide, the Tibetan people do not benefit from such initiatives as the generated power is transmitted to China.

Poreg is a China-focused group with teams of strategic analysts which started in 2008 as an independent enterprise that initially looked at today and tomorrow of Asia to offer an Asian perspective.

Previous articleChina has cornered over half the world’s grain stocks amid catastrophic global food insecurity

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
972FollowersFollow
8,772FollowersFollow

Opinions

Opinionstibetanreview -

The Bodhisattva Path – A Cosmic Mandate for the Tibetan People, a broader view from an outsider

By: Liem Giok In Contending that the tragic issue of Tibet, for all its appeals to the sympathetic world,...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Tibet in the Year of the Tiger

Pointing out that the democratic West led by the United States, and branded by China as a ‘paper Tiger’,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.