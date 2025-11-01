Czech President to copatron Dalai Lama 90th birthday gala this month

(TibetanReview.net, Nov01’25) – Czech President Petr Pavel is to copatron in capital Prague on Nov 11 a special gala evening to honour the Dalai Lama for his 90th birthday, along with commemorating the country’s late first President Václav Havel who would have turned 89 this year, reported praguedaily.news Nov 1.

Pavel earlier this year travelled to India’s Union Territory of Ladakh to greet the Dalai Lama on Jul 27 on his 90th birthday. An angry China accused the former army general of disregarding its repeated protests and strong opposition in going ahead with the meeting and announced a boycott of him on Aug 12.

Both the Dalai Lama and Havel symbolise values that are more relevant today than ever: freedom, truth, humanity and compassion, the report noted.

The evening cultural event, “Dalai Lama 90, Havel 89 – Tribute to His Holiness the Dalai Lama”, will be held in the Divadlo na Vinohradech (Theatre Vinohrady) in Prague.

The other copatrons of the event will be the country’s Senate Vice-President Jitka Seitlová and Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda. The event is being organised by the association Czechs Support Tibet, in collaboration with the Václav Havel Library and United Islands. Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the India-based Central Tibetan Administration will attend the event.

The gala will be hosted by well-known journalists Jakub Železný and Světlana Witovská. In addition to musical performances and artistic contributions, the book “The Dalai Lama & Havel – Warriors for Truth & Love” will be presented – a tribute to the deep friendship between the two men, whose encounters became a symbol of moral strength and mutual respect, the report said.

While the Dalai Lama will not attend the event in person, he will be present in word and image, the report said.

The event will be regaled by some of the most renowned names on the Czech cultural scene: Aneta Langerová, David Koller, Rudy Linka, Ben Cristovao, Karol Komenda, Jan Budař, I Love You Honey Bunny, as well as the Tibetan ensemble White Yak, which will underscore the spiritual atmosphere of the evening with traditional sounds, the report said.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the organisation Czechs Support Tibet, a partner of the International Campaign for Tibet, Washington, DC, committed for years to human rights, cultural and religious freedom, and environmental protection in Tibet, the report added.