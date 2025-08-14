Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday marked in an Australian state parliament house

(TibetanReview.net, Aug14’25) – The 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama was marked in the parliament house of the Australian state of Victoria on Aug 13, hosted by the Victorian Parliamentary Friends of Tibet in collaboration with The Tibetan Community in Victoria and the Australia Voluntary Tibet Advocacy Group (V-TAG), said the Tibet Information Office, Canberra, in a Tibet.net posting Aug 14. It was a part of the Central Tibetan Administration’s (CTA) programme to globally mark 2025-26, coinciding with the Dalai Lama’s birthdays, as a “Year of Compassion”.

Those who took part in the event have included the Speaker of the state’s Legislative Assembly, Hon. Maree Edwards, as the chief guest, and the President of the Legislative Council, Hon. Shaun Leane, as the special guest.

Other distinguished guests were stated to include Co-chairs of the Victorian Parliamentary Friends of Tibet Kaite Hall and Tim Read, besides other parliamentarians from different political parties, and friends and supporters of Tibet.

Speaker Edwards was stated to have expressed her deep respect and wishes to His Holiness on his 90th birthday, and of being privileged to attend the special event.

Special guest Leane has remarked that if there were a source for peace in today’s world, it would surely be through His Holiness’ vision, acknowledging the profound influence he had globally.

The two Co-chairs of the Victorian Parliamentary Friends of Tibet, have expressed their pleasure in co-hosting the event and assured their continued support for Tibet and the Tibetan people.

The CTA Representative at the Tibet Information Office, Canberra, Mr Karma Singey, and exile Tibetan MP Mr Tenzin Phuntsok Doring have also spoken, highlighting the significance of the recent announcement of His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his reincarnation and the extraordinary contributions and commitments of His Holiness for the betterment of humanity and for world peace.