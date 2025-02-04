Himachal Speaker reiterates Tibetans’ eligibility to vote

(TibetanReview.net, Feb04’25) –The Speaker Mr Kuldeep Singh Pathania of Himachal Pradesh state assembly has said Feb 3 that Tibetans born in India before 1987 are eligible to exercise voting rights in the country. He was apparently referring to the Election Commission of India’s order of Feb 7, 2014 which directed all state and Union Territory Chief Electoral Officers to register Tibetan Refugees born in India before Jul 1987 and their offspring in the electoral roll.

That directive said Electoral Registration Officers should not deny enrolment to the children of Tibetan Refugees where they are satisfied that (1) the applicant was born in India, (2) he/she was born on or after Jan, 25, 1950 but before Jul 1, 1987, and (3) he/she is ordinarily resident in the constituency in which the application for enrolment has been made.

The Election Commission’s directive was based on a Karnataka High Court decision in Aug 2013.

Pathania has made his remark during a meeting with a delegation from the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) at his office in Shimla.

The TPiE delegation of Ms Tsering Yangchen and Mr Dhondup Tashi visited the state capital to make a courtesy call to express gratitude for the unwavering support provided by the Indian government and the Himachal Pradesh government to the Tibetan community.

Himachal Pradesh has a historical trade and commercial connection with Tibet which remains intact. Besides, “Tibetans have been residing in India for over 65 years, with Dharamshala serving as the epicentre of the Tibetan struggle,” the hindustantimes.com Feb 4 quoted Pathania as saying.

“The Indian government has always stood by the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, and our support will continue without hesitation,” the report further quoted Pathania as saying, expressing his personal respect for the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, and announced his intention to visit Dharamshala soon to meet him.

He also reiterated India’s commitment to religious freedom, highlighting that millions of Indians follow Buddhism and deeply respect Tibetan spiritual traditions, said himachalheadlines.com Feb 3.

The delegation has also called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan on Feb 3.