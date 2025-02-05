today-is-a-good-day
12.1 C
New Delhi
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
spot_img
Outside TibetDalai Lama

Karnataka minister calls on Dalai Lama at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Feb04’25) –The Social Welfare Minister Mr HC Mahadevappa of Karnataka has on Feb 3 called on His Holiness the Dalai Lama at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in the Tibetan settlement at Bylakuppe Town, Mysuru District, to enquire about his health. The spiritual leader of Tibet had arrived in the settlement on Jan 5 for an extended, winter-months stay.

Mahadevappa is also the Minister in-charge of Mysuru district, home to the Rabgayling Tibetan settlement in Hunsur City as well.

A statement from Mr Mahadevappa’s office was cited as saying the two had a brief discussion about Dalai Lama’s work and ideas for spreading the principles of Buddhism along with social peace.

Mr Mahadevappa, who accepted the warm hospitality extended to him on the occasion, also visited the Buddhist temple and viewed the statue of Buddha in Bylakuppe, which had become the “land of Buddha”, reported thehindu.com Feb 3.

Referring to the religion’s India-origin, the minister has expressed happiness at the state of the Buddhist practice among the people of Bylakuppe. And he has discussed the importance of building a Buddhist region with the Buddhist monks there.

Mr Mahadevappa was also stated to have discussed with the local Tibetans certain of their concerns.

Previous articleHimachal Speaker reiterates Tibetans’ eligibility to vote

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,026FansLike
1,180FollowersFollow
10,608FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Communist China: Weaponizing Buddhism and Erasing Tibet

OPINION Professor Tenzin Dorjee* argues that China cannot succeed in erasing Tibet's identity after turning "China's Tibet" into "Xizang" and...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Restoring Tibetan Supreme Justices: An Ode to the Supreme Strength of Public Mobilization

OPINION While not claiming a direct causal link to the recent and widely welcomed amendment of the Charter of Tibetans...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.