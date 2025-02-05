Karnataka minister calls on Dalai Lama at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery

(TibetanReview.net, Feb04’25) –The Social Welfare Minister Mr HC Mahadevappa of Karnataka has on Feb 3 called on His Holiness the Dalai Lama at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in the Tibetan settlement at Bylakuppe Town, Mysuru District, to enquire about his health. The spiritual leader of Tibet had arrived in the settlement on Jan 5 for an extended, winter-months stay.

Mahadevappa is also the Minister in-charge of Mysuru district, home to the Rabgayling Tibetan settlement in Hunsur City as well.

A statement from Mr Mahadevappa’s office was cited as saying the two had a brief discussion about Dalai Lama’s work and ideas for spreading the principles of Buddhism along with social peace.

Mr Mahadevappa, who accepted the warm hospitality extended to him on the occasion, also visited the Buddhist temple and viewed the statue of Buddha in Bylakuppe, which had become the “land of Buddha”, reported thehindu.com Feb 3.

Referring to the religion’s India-origin, the minister has expressed happiness at the state of the Buddhist practice among the people of Bylakuppe. And he has discussed the importance of building a Buddhist region with the Buddhist monks there.

Mr Mahadevappa was also stated to have discussed with the local Tibetans certain of their concerns.