Himachal’s Kinnauri community makes long-life offering to Dalai Lama

(TibetanReview.net, Dec07’24) –Led by their spiritual leaders Gibong Rinpoché and Lochen Rinpoché, the Buddhists of Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district, which borders Tibet, made a long-life offering to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on Dec 6 morning.

Gibong Rinpoché is the reincarnation of Gen Rigzin Tenpa, a teacher of His Holiness. Also taking part in the ceremony was the reincarnation of the Khunnu Lama Tenzin Gyaltsen, another of his teachers. So also Khunu Lama Jangchub Nyima and Ga Rinpoché.

They were joined by some 1,800 fellow-Kinnauri monks and nuns as well as laypeople, apart from a large crowd of local Tibetans and others.

The Dalai Lama told his audience, translated into Hindi, that he renews his Bodhisattva vow every day. “I feel it gives me the love, compassion and courage to work for others. It helps me dedicate myself to the well-being of others, which is why it is fundamentally beneficial.”

He has noted that even in China, where there has been strong opposition to religion, people’s faith in Buddhism is firm.

“So, let’s seize this precious opportunity to take the Bodhisattva vow with delight in our hearts. This will be something significant. Please think about how fortunate we are.”

After his speech, His Holiness gave the gathering the transmission of the mantras of the Buddha, of Avalokiteshvara, Tara and Guru Rinpoché.

He thanked all those who had contributed to offering the prayers that day for his long life. He reiterated to them his confidence to live to be more than one hundred years old, which was met with joyful applause.

