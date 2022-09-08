Inner Mongolia reports second highest locally transmitted daily new Covid-19 cases in PRC, TAR highest symptomless cases

(TibetanReview.net, Sep08’22) – Locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) are falling, although its daily new symptomless cases continue to be the highest in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) by a huge margin, according to China’s National Health Commission briefing this morning.

China this morning reported a total of 241 locally transmitted cases throughout the PRC on Sep 7 (compared to 323 the day before), of which 18, the fourth highest, were detected in TAR (compared to 76 the day before, and 52 before that), said the official Xinhua news agency Sep 8.

Also, China this morning reported a total of 1,093 asymptomatic daily new cases on Sep 7 (compared to 1,247 the day before), of which 388 were detected in TAR (compared to 389 the day before, and 452 before that), said the Xinhua report.

Qinghai Province, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of

Amdo (or Domey), detected a total of 57 daily new cases on Sep 7 (compared 67 the day before), including 1 locally transmitted daily new case. Its total was the ninth highest in the PRC on Sep 7, compared to being the third highest the day before.

The PRC’s currently worst-hit province of Sichuan, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham (or Dotoe), has detected a total of 69 locally transmitted and 95 asymptomatic daily new cases on Sep 7, said the Xinhua report, citing the country’s National Health Commission briefing on Sep 8 morning. Its previous day’s totals were 85 and 72 respectively.

Inner Mongolia is now the second worst hit in terms of the number of daily new locally transmitted cases at 67, along with 53 symptomless cases. And Guangdong has reported 27 daily new locally transmitted cases and 12 symptomless cases to rank above TAR.

Over 291 million people in 49 cities in the PRC are facing Covid-19-related lockdowns or containment measures, reported the hindustantimes.com Sep 7, citing a report by the investment bank Nomura.

It said local governments across the RPC were implementing the country’s ‘zero-Covid’ policy with lockdowns, restrictions on movements and mass tests as small outbreaks mushroomed in cities and counties.

The report cited a top government official as saying Sep 7 that there would be no backing down from the policy despite rising economic costs, worsened by widespread droughts, and frequent disruptions to normal life.