TAR reports 76 daily new locally transmitted Covid cases, 389 asymptomatic cases

(TibetanReview.net, Sep08’22) – While the rest of the world has largely abandoned the imposition of restrictions to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection, China, even though registering comparatively small number of daily new infections, continues to impose draconian restrictions on its people. And Tibet, especially Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), continues to be among the top two worst affected provincial-level regions. And it has again reported the second highest number of locally transmitted daily new cases and the highest number of asymptomatic cases on Sep 6.

China this morning reported a total of 323 locally transmitted cases throughout the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Sep 6 (compared to 264 the day before), of which 76, the second highest, were detected in TAR (compared to 52 the day before, and 64 before that), according to the official Xinhua news agency Sep 7.

China this morning also reported a total of 1,247 asymptomatic cases on Sep 6 (compared to 1,235 the day before), of which 389 were detected in TAR (compared to 452 the day before, and the same number before that), according to the Xinhua report.

Qinghai Province, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of

Amdo (or Domey), detected a total of 107 daily new cases on Sep 6 (compared to 95 the day before), including 1 locally transmitted daily new case. Its total of 106 asymptomatic cases was the third highest in the PRC on Sep 6 after TAR and Heilongjiang.

The PRC’s currently worst-hit province of Sichuan, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham (or Dotoe), has detected a total of 85 locally transmitted and 72 asymptomatic daily new cases on Sep 6, said the Xinhua report, citing the country’s National Health Commission briefing on Sep 7 morning.

All 31 mainland provinces of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) have recorded at least one local Covid-19 case in the current outbreak, with local media Caixin saying that more than 30 cities had been fully or partially locked down, noted the bloomberg.com Sep 6. Chengdu is currently the biggest city to be put under movement restrictions since Shanghai’s two-month ordeal in the spring, the report noted.

Because of this, China is becoming increasingly isolated as the rest of the world largely abandons restrictions. It’s also suffering economically — nearly three years of scattered lockdowns have disrupted exports and sent unemployment soaring, especially among young people, noted the nytrimes.com Sep 6.