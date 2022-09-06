Tibet still among top two worst Covid-hit regions in PRC

(TibetanReview.net, Sep06’22) – The Covid-19 epidemic situation in Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Guangdong, Sichuan and Qinghai provinces and the Tibet autonomous region (TAR) remains serious, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Sep 6, citing the official Health Times.

However, another chinadaily.com.cn report Sep 6 said that cities in TAR were moving towards normalcy. It said normal life and production had resumed at midnight of Sep 5 in all villages and communities in low-risk areas of the city’s six counties and two districts.

The report also said that Nyingchi (Tibetan: Nyingtri or Kongpo) had announced at a news conference on Sep 5 afternoon that it had eradicated all high- or medium-risk areas as of Sep 5.

Nevertheless, the TAR has continued to detect the second highest number of daily new locally transmitted cases and the highest number of asymptomatic cases on Sep 5, With Qinghai reporting the third highest number of daily new asymptomatic cases.

China this morning reported a total of 264 locally transmitted cases throughout the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Sep 5, of which 52, the second highest, were detected in TAR (compared to 64 the day before, and 51 before that), according to the official Xinhua news agency Sep 6. Twenty-nine of these were detected in Lhasa alone, said another chinadaily.com.cn report Sep 6.

China this morning also reported a total of 1,235 asymptomatic cases on Sep 5, of which 452 were detected in TAR (compared to 452 the day before, and 505 before that), according to the Xinhua report. And the chinadaily.com.cn report said 210 of these were detected in Lhasa.

Qinghai Province, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of

Amdo (or Domey), detected a total of 95 daily new cases on Sep 5, including 2 locally transmitted cases.

The PRC’s currently worst-hit province of Sichuan, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham (or Domey), has detected a total of 68 locally transmitted and 70 asymptomatic daily new cases on Sep 5, said the Xinhua report, citing the country’s National Health Commission briefing on Sep 6 morning.