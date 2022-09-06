More than 920,000 China-enrolled Tibetan students stuck in TAR under zero-Covid rule

(TibetanReview.net, Sep06’22) – A major programme of the Chinese government for the Sinicization of Tibet involves sending its high-grade scoring youths to study in schools and higher education institutions spread across China proper. More than 920,000 such students are stuck in their hometown in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) due the zero-Covid restriction policy, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Sep 5, citing the regional education department.

The report said that currently the region has more than 64,000 college students at institutions in other provinces; 18,600 students studying in different Tibetan-class schools in other provinces; 6,600 at Xizang Minzu University in Xianyang, Shaanxi province; and a number of students from outside of the region who must return to schools in other provinces and regions.

Citing regional authorities at a news briefing on Sep 4 afternoon, the report also said the TAR government expected those students to return to their schools by mid-September, following the postponement of the start of autumn semester because of the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Lu Shenghua, deputy head of the regional education department, has said the region’s students enrolled at vocational training schools and in various schools in other provinces and regions would need to get the permission before leaving TAR, and they must meet the region’s epidemic-control requirements.

Lu has said student belonging to any of the categories, including high- or medium-risk areas, asymptomatic carriers, close contacts or secondary contacts were not allowed to go back to school for the moment. They will only be considered for being allowed to leave the region after being dismissed from Covid management and control.

With regard to students studying in schools within the TAR, Lu has said: “The school opening time for students in low-risk areas within the region needs to follow the rules and evaluation of local governments. The specific school opening time will be decided by the local government based on their evaluation.”

“Any students from high- or medium-risk areas of the region are suspended from returning school for now, and they will continue to have online instruction,” Lu has added.