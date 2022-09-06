30.1 C
New Delhi
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
spot_img
Tibet News

More than 920,000 China-enrolled Tibetan students stuck in TAR under zero-Covid rule

13
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Sep06’22) – A major programme of the Chinese government for the Sinicization of Tibet involves sending its high-grade scoring youths to study in schools and higher education institutions spread across China proper. More than 920,000 such students are stuck in their hometown in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) due the zero-Covid restriction policy, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Sep 5, citing the regional education department.

The report said that currently the region has more than 64,000 college students at institutions in other provinces; 18,600 students studying in different Tibetan-class schools in other provinces; 6,600 at Xizang Minzu University in Xianyang, Shaanxi province; and a number of students from outside of the region who must return to schools in other provinces and regions.

Citing regional authorities at a news briefing on Sep 4 afternoon, the report also said the TAR government expected those students to return to their schools by mid-September, following the postponement of the start of autumn semester because of the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Lu Shenghua, deputy head of the regional education department, has said the region’s students enrolled at vocational training schools and in various schools in other provinces and regions would need to get the permission before leaving TAR, and they must meet the region’s epidemic-control requirements.

Lu has said student belonging to any of the categories, including high- or medium-risk areas, asymptomatic carriers, close contacts or secondary contacts were not allowed to go back to school for the moment. They will only be considered for being allowed to leave the region after being dismissed from Covid management and control.

With regard to students studying in schools within the TAR, Lu has said: “The school opening time for students in low-risk areas within the region needs to follow the rules and evaluation of local governments. The specific school opening time will be decided by the local government based on their evaluation.”

“Any students from high- or medium-risk areas of the region are suspended from returning school for now, and they will continue to have online instruction,” Lu has added.

Previous articleTibet still among top two worst Covid-hit regions in PRC
Next article65 killed, 50,000 relocated after earthquake hit Tibetan county in Sichuan Province

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
990FollowersFollow
8,886FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

What Tibetan exile icons are reading this summer

(TibetanReview.net, Aug21’22) Tibetan Review is giving you a time to tune out the news, for a second, so that you...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Sinicization will not succeed, Basuria will be free again

While no one can predict what any possible or eventual breakup of the People’s Republic of China will entail,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.