Tibetan lama reported dead after China ill-treated, moved him around to four prisons

(TibetanReview.net, Sep04’25) – A locally prominent religious figure in Chamdo (Chinese: Changdu or Qamdo) City of Tibet Autonomous Region, jailed for his advocacy for the preservation of Tibetan culture and identity, has died recently after being moved around four prisons and subjected to ill-treatment in each of them, said the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Sep 4, citing “reliable sources”.

The statement did not say when Tulku Palden Wangyal was arrested and on what ground, or when he was tried, or what he was convicted for, all apparently owing to secrecy surrounding his persecution.

He was arrested and imprisoned for approximately seven to eight years for his advocacy for the preservation of Tibetan culture, for promoting loyalty to Tibetan identity, and urging unity and harmony within the Tibetan community, given the fact that he was a locally prominent religious person and respected for his teachings, the statement said.

Tulku Palden Wangyal was stated to be the head of Choegyal Monasteries located in four villages – namely Botoe, Gardab, Nyagle, and Zhungkor – in Gonjo (Gongjiue) County of Chamdo City.

He was stated to be 53 when he passed away on Jul 19.

The statement said he was initially held in Gonjo County prison, then moved to the prefecture-level prison in Chamdo, and later to the provincial-level Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, where he endured increasingly harsh conditions and relentless torture. Chinese authorities not only refused to respond to multiple appeals for his release, but also imposed strict prohibitions on any contact with him, the statement said.

In 2025, he was moved to Gansu Province, where he continued to face unrelenting torture and died on Jul 19, the statement said.

There are no explanations why he was moved around to four different prisons, including two located far away from his home county.