Tibetan Sikyong calls on HP Chief Minister with Dalai Lama birthday invite

(TibetanReview.net, Apr18’25) – The executive head, the Sikyong Mr Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has on Apr 17 made a courtesy call on Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh in the state Secretariat in Shimla, as he toured the Tibetan settlements and communities in the state capital as well as Kamrao and Sataun.

He has apprised the Chief Minister of the CTA’s plans for a year-long series of events world-wide to mark the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday from Jul 6 and extended an invitation to him on the auspicious occasion in Dharamshala.

The Tibetan Sikyong has also discussed land-related issues and other matters concerning the CTA. The Chief Minister assured that the matter would be deliberated upon by the state cabinet, said the CTA in a Tibet.net statement Apr 18.

Among those who accompanied the Sikyong at the meeting were stated to be the CTA’s Home Secretary Mr Palden Dhondup and the Dalai Lama Trust Secretary Mr Jamphel Lhundup.

Subhash Kumar, IAS (Retd.) and former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, and Amardeep, a Dharamshala-based Architect, were stated to have also participated in the meeting to assist the Tibetan delegation.

The Tibetan delegation has also met with the state’s Chief Secretary Mr Prabodh Saxena and apprised him of the challenges faced by the Tibetan community in the state, with exploration of possible solutions.

