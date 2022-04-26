41.1 C
New Delhi
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
spot_img
Outside TibetGov't & Leaders on Tibet

US leads call on China to release Tibet’s disappeared Panchen Lama

68
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Apr26’22) – It has been 27 years since the 11th Panchen Lama, Tibet’s second most prominent religious figure after the Dalai Lama, was taken away by the Chinese government as a six-year-old, with his family, to be never seen or heard from ever since. It was meant to punish the boy for having been recognized by the Dalai Lama without consulting Beijing.

And on his 33rd birthday on Apr 25, the exile Tibetan administration and a number of Tibet groups and supporters have issued calls for information on him and his immediate release. The US state Department issued a press statement for the occasion.

“Today marks the 33rd birthday of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, who remains missing since PRC authorities abducted him as a six-year-old child on May 17, 1995. The PRC continues to deny members of the Tibetan community access to the Dalai Lama-designated Panchen Lama, the second most revered figure in Tibetan Buddhism, and instead continues to promote a state-selected proxy”, said Mr Ned Price, the Spokesperson of the State Department.

This referred to China’s appointment of Gyaltsen Norbu as its replacement for Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the 11th Panchen Lama, who has since been made a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, and the President of the latter’s Tibet Autonomous Region branch.

Price has further said: “The United States supports Tibetans’ religious freedom and their unique religious, cultural, and linguistic identity, including Tibetans’ right to select, educate, and venerate their own leaders, like the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama, according to their own beliefs and without government interference.”

In its statement for the occasion, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said, “the world had not forgotten about Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, despite China’s efforts to erase him from our history.” It called on the Chinese government “to rightfully allow the Panchen Lama and his family to live a free life they are entitled to under the international laws and treaties that China is obligated to.”

It also reiterated its earlier appeal to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to make a visit to Tibet along with Xinjiang in May this year to assess the real human rights situation in Tibet and particularly to press China to release information on the current status and whereabouts of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and his family.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the CTA, who is presently visiting the US on an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also took up the issue in a courtesy call to US Special Coordinator for Tibetans issue, Ms Uzra Zeya. He also called on the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Mr Rashad Hussain, to celebrate the Panchen Lama’s birth anniversary.

Previous articleChina disqualifies ‘separatists’ etc from university admissions in Tibet
Next articleOfficials in rural Tibet ordered to use only Chinese in latest Sinicization drive

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
972FollowersFollow
8,539FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Tibet in the Year of the Tiger

Pointing out that the democratic West led by the United States, and branded by China as a ‘paper Tiger’,...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Restoring Hope for the Future of Tibet

Losang Gyatso* contends that the Tibet issue needs to be strengthened by taking advantage of the fact that the...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.