377 Tibetans have tested Covid-19 positive in past week, India becomes 3rd country to cross 5 lakh Covid deaths

(TibetanReview.net, Feb04’22) – As India’s official death toll from Covid-19 crossed 500,000 today, with experts reportedly suggesting that the real figure could be millions more, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) reported 377 new cases among Tibetans in the Indian subcontinent over the past one week.

Addressing its 97th weekly briefing, the CTA’s Covid-19 taskforce has said that the above positive cases were detected from 999 tests, which means a positivity rate of 37.7%.

With it, the reported cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in the Indian Subcontinent is 8,754, of whom 8,235 have recovered while 355 are active. A total of 164 have died so far, which means one more death during the past one week.

Meanwhile, India became the third country in the world to officially record more than 5 lakh deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching the grim milestone on Feb 3, reported the timesofindia.com Feb 4. It noted that only the US, with over 9.1 lakh Covid fatalities, and Brazil (nearly 6.3 lakh) had reported more deaths from the virus so far.

After reaching a peak of over 3 lakh cases, which was much lower than the peak reached during the second wave at more than four lakh, Covid-19 cases have been falling rapidly in India in recent days.

The country recorded 1,49,190 fresh cases on Feb 3, down from 1,72,931 on the previous day, as infections continued to decline across most states. This was the first time since Jan 7 that daily cases had dropped below the 1.5-lakh mark, the report said.

This morning India reported 1,49,394 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,19,52,712. Active cases now number 14,35,569, constituting 3.42% of the total, with 95.39% having recovered.

Those who have died constitute 1.19% of the total. More than 70% of the deaths were reported to have occurred due to comorbidities.

And the current daily positivity rate stands at 9.27% and the weekly at 12.03%, according to India’s health ministry.