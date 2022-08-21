At 594, TAR reported second highest daily new Covid cases in PRC on Aug 20, Qinghai reported 85

(TibetanReview.net, Aug21’22) – The People’s Republic of China (PRC) detected 553 locally-transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases on Aug 20, of which 440 were in Hainan Province, 34 in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) and 4 in Qinghai Province, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Aug 21, citing the National Health Commission today.

The report also said that altogether 1,628 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified throughout the PRC on Aug 20, including 625 in Hainan, 560 in TAR, and 81 in Qinghai.

The PRC’s total numbers of newly detected cases on Aug 20 were 553 symptomatic and 1,628 asymptomatic, making for a total of 2,181.

With a total of 594, TAR had the second highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases in the PRC at the provincial level on that day. And Qinghai Province, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo and part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, had the 10th highest daily new cases at 85.