29.1 C
New Delhi
Sunday, August 21, 2022
spot_img
Tibet News

At 594, TAR reported second highest daily new Covid cases in PRC on Aug 20, Qinghai reported 85

25
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Aug21’22) – The People’s Republic of China (PRC) detected 553 locally-transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases on Aug 20, of which 440 were in Hainan Province, 34 in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) and 4 in Qinghai Province, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Aug 21, citing the National Health Commission today.

The report also said that altogether 1,628 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified throughout the PRC on Aug 20, including 625 in Hainan, 560 in TAR, and 81 in Qinghai.

The PRC’s total numbers of newly detected cases on Aug 20 were 553 symptomatic and 1,628 asymptomatic, making for a total of 2,181.

With a total of 594, TAR had the second highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases in the PRC at the provincial level on that day. And Qinghai Province, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo and part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, had the 10th highest daily new cases at 85.

Previous articleWhat Tibetan exile icons are reading this summer
Next articleHeat wave, a long-term problem, is even greater danger than Covid to China’s economy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
990FollowersFollow
8,857FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

What Tibetan exile icons are reading this summer

(TibetanReview.net, Aug21’22) Tibetan Review is giving you a time to tune out the news, for a second, so that you...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Sinicization will not succeed, Basuria will be free again

While no one can predict what any possible or eventual breakup of the People’s Republic of China will entail,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.