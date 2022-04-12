36.1 C
Back to school for Tibetan parents in China’s ongoing Sinicization drive

(TibetanReview.net, Apr12’22) – With the idea that parents should teach it to their children, China has been making Tibetan parents to attend workshops and classes where they have been told to learn Mandarin Chinese language skill as well as the so-called Xi Jinping thought.

From February to March this year, at least 16 compulsory workshops for parents were held in a secondary school in Golog (Chinese: Guoluo) Prefecture of Qinghai Province, with local officials also required to attend, said tibetwatch.org Apr 11.

The Tibet research centre said that in one of those meetings, which took place on Mar 9, it was made clear to the participants that the project “aims not only to teach Chinese language but also reform [the participants’] thoughts through Chinese education.”

Stepwise instructions were stated to have been announced during the meeting with parents being told to first learn and improve the national common language very well, and then assist their children with language learning as part of their contribution to the realization of the “Chinese Dream”.

The centre said that a similar workshop was seen to have been held in Nyima County, the westernmost county-level division under the administration of the prefecture-level city of Nagchu (Naqu), Tibet Autonomous Region. It cited a news article published Mar 12 on the official Nyima County WeChat Platform as saying the local county authorities held a meeting for its local officials, Party members and local Tibetans on the subject of “learning national common language workshop and test”.

The report was cited as saying that as well as giving them language lessons, those attending the workshop were told about the importance of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision for China. And they were encouraged to spread everything they had learnt at the workshop after they returned to their villages.

Previous articleLarge-scale killing of yaks in Tibet for pandemic donation in China?

