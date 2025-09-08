today-is-a-good-day
34.1 C
New Delhi
Monday, September 8, 2025
spot_img
Sino-India

China asks Nepal to talk to India, saying Lipulekh dispute is bilateral

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Sep07’25) – China has told Nepal that it respects the latter’s claim over Lipulekh pass but refused to get involved when the issue was raised by visiting Prime Minister KPS Oli. Oli visited China for the Aug 31-Sep 1 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin and the Sep 3 Victory Day Parade in Beijing. He reportedly questioned President Xi Jinping over the Aug 19 agreement between China and India to reopen border trade at the Lipulekh Pass.

The Lipulekh Pass is located in the Indian state of Uttarakhand and borders Chinese occupied Tibet and Nepal. However, Nepal claims that the pass belongs to it.

Earlier, on Aug 19, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for the 24th Round of Talks Between the Special Representatives of China and India on the Boundary Question in New Delhi. Following it, the two countries agreed to reopen border trade at three points: Lipulekh, Shipki-la and Nathu-la.

Following it, Nepal sent protest notes to China and India.

China has now told Nepal that the Lipulekh dispute is a bilateral matter between India and Nepal, and urged Kathmandu to resolve the issue directly with New Delhi.

This followed a meeting between Oli and Xi on Aug 30, during which the former asserted that Lipulekh falls within Nepal’s territory, thereby raising opposition to the agreement.

Prime Minister Oli’s objections were explicitly conveyed to President Xi, thestatesman.com Sep 6 cited Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai as saying.

As per Nepal’s stance, the dispute traces back to the Sugauli Treaty of 1816, which states that all territories east of the Mahakali River belong to Nepal. The disagreement over Lipulekh arises from differing interpretations of the river’s origin: historical maps identify Limpiyadhura as the source, while India recognises a smaller stream at Kalapani, further downstream, the report noted.

The report cited Nepalese media as reporting President Xi told Oli that China does not object to Nepal’s claim over Lipulekh but urged it to resolve the matter directly with India.

Earlier,  on Aug 20, India dismissed Nepal’s objections, saying Kathmandu’s claims lacked support from “historical facts.”

“Our position in this regard has been consistent and clear. Border trade between India and China through Lipulekh Pass had commenced in 1954 and has been going on for decades. This trade had been disrupted in recent years due to COVID and other developments, and both sides have now agreed to resume it,” the report quoted Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, as having said at that time.

Even during the British era, Lipulekh Pass was a major center for trade and pilgrimage. In 1991, India and China made it a formal trade route, noted bhaskarenglish.in Sep 6.

Previous articleThe Sunday Funnies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,620FansLike
1,270FollowersFollow
10,740FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Tibetan Democracy Day: Sixty-Five Years of Exile, and Still Counting

OPINION Charisma fades, but institutions endure, and the Dalai Lama’s pivotal decision taken 65 years ago to democratize the exile...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Propaganda in Tibetan Cultural Life: Official Narratives vs. Recorded Traditions

OPINION As international scrutiny of Chinese policies in Tibet continues to intensify, the stark contrast between a fundamentally false official...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.